Save $500 on the iRobot Roomba i7+ robot vacuum now during Amazon Prime Day 2022

Welcome to Prime Day, day two. The Essentials mega-bestseller, the iRobot Roomba i7+, is on super-sale for Amazon Prime Day 2022 right now. Find it for a whopping 50% off for the rest of the day.

Top product in this article:

iRobot Roomba i7+, $500 (reduced from $1,000)

Buy the fan-favorite iRobot Roomba i7+ below. And while you're at it, also check out our article on the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 robot vacuum deals on Roomba, Samsung Jet Bot and more.

iRobot Roomba i7+: $500

The Roomba i7+, one of the more advanced robot vacuum models you can buy, features a three-stage cleaning system with powerful suction that's great at picking up pet hair. It's smart enough to learn the layout of your home and clean in neat rows, while staying out of areas you don't want it to go.

This Amazon Prime Day favorite vacuum is low maintenance, too: The included cleaning base requires emptying once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba i7+, $500 (reduced from $1,000)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?



Amazon Prime Day runs through Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you're a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and enjoy most Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals without having to pay.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

