When does Caitlin Clark play next? How to watch the Indiana Fever star play this WNBA season

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts in the second half against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on May 14, 2024 in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Connecticut Sun defeated the Indiana Fever 92-71. Elsa/Getty Images

Win or lose, Caitlin Clark has already made a serious impact on the WNBA. The Indiana Fever's star rookie, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, has brought in huge crowds and increased TV ratings since going pro. The basketball sensation became a full-blown celebrity during the 2023-24 NCAA college basketball season, becoming the NCAA's all-time leading scorer, cementing her legacy for years to come.

The undeniable face the of WNBA, Caitlin Clark's presence in the league means more nationally televised Indiana Fever games this season. Finding those games, however, can be trickier than defending one of Clark's infamous logo 3's. To save you the search, we've curated all of Clark's Indiana Fever games this season.

Keep reading to find out when Caitlin Clark plays next, and how to watch every Caitlin Clark game this season.

When is Caitlin Clark's next game?



Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever face the Seattle Storm on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at 10:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. PT). The game will air exclusively on WNBA League Pass ($35 per year, blackout dates and restrictions apply).

For Indiana Fever games not airing on WNBA League Pass this season, see the platforms featured below.

How to watch Caitlin Clark in the WNBA without cable



If you've given up your cable subscription, or your cable provider doesn't include the channels carrying Indiana Fever games this year, you can subscribe to one of the streaming or live TV platforms featured below.

Because the Indiana Fever's broadcast schedule is spread across varied networks and streaming platforms, there isn't one streaming platform that will allow fans to catch all of Clark's games this season. A subscription to Fubo gives you the most access to the most Indiana Fever games this season, however. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to ABC, ESPN, CBS, ESPN, NBA TV and ION. In addition to WNBA basketball, Fubo also gives subscribers access to almost every NFL game next season.

To watch Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to WNBA women's basketball, you'll have access to NFL football, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial. To watch Clark's games, add on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes NBA TV. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo, you can cancel anytime.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, so there's something for everyone in the family to watch.

Fubo includes most channels you'll need to watch Caitlin Clark play this season, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream WNBA games this season is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch Caitlin Clark play, you'll need a subscription to the Orange + Blue tier. You'll also get access to more sports including the 2024 NBA Playoffs, which includes your local ABC, NBC and Fox affiliates' live feeds. Add the Sports Extra package to level up your sports coverage, including NBA TV.

The Orange + Blue tier costs $35 for your first month, and $60 per month after that. You can cancel anytime. Add the Sports Extra package to watch NBA TV games for $11 per month.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS or ION, you won't be able to watch Clark's games airing on CBS and ION with Sling TV. To watch CBS-aired games, plus PGA golf, UEFA Champions League and more live sports, we recommend you also subscribe to Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12 per month after a one-week free trial.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ESPN and ABC.

You get access to WNBA basketball, NHL

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch Caitlin Clark play live for free

You can watch Indiana Fever games airing on CBS, ABC and ESPN with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ABC, NBC, CBS, TNT and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch the 2024 WNBA season, the 2024 NBA playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL games next season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 after a three-day free trial.

CBS will host some of this year's Indiana Fever games, which means Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can stream CBS-aired Fever games live.

The streamer offers access to all sports games locally and nationally televised on CBS on its Paramount + with Showtime tier. In addition, you can watch top-tier soccer like the Champions League live and SEC college football games, plus popular shows such as "Survivor" and "NCIS."

A subscription to Paramount+ with Showtime is $11.99 per month. The streamer offers a seven-day free trial. (You won't be able to stream Clark's games live with a Paramount+ Essential subscription.)

Stream Clark's games airing on CBS and on Amazon Prime on Amazon Prime with the Paramount+ on Prime Video add-on subscription. Prime Video also carries some of the best sports documentaries, including "Kelce," which chronicles former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce's last season in the league.

Amazon is offering a seven-day free trial of Paramount+ with Showtime. Tap the button below to start your trial and start streaming now for free. You'll need a Prime Video subscription to access both CBS-aired and Prime Video-aired Indiana Fever games. After the free trial period ends, a subscription to the Paramount+ with Showtime tier is $11.99 per month.

Watch Caitlin Clark on ESPN+:

You can watch a total of 27 WNBA games this season on ESPN+, including some of Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever games. ESPN+ offers exclusive live sports, original shows and a vast library of on-demand content, including the entire 30 For 30 series and more.

You can stream ESPN+ through the ESPN app on your favorite mobile device and ESPN.com. It's also available as an app through major smart TV streaming platforms and gaming consoles such as the PS5.

An ESPN+ subscription costs $10.99 per month, or save 15% when you pay annually ($110). ESPN+ is also currently offering a cost-saving bundle. Get ESPN+ (with ads), Disney+ (with ads) and Hulu (with ads) for $14.99 per month.

Note: An ESPN+ subscription does not include ESPN's family of network's content and programming. To watch ESPN, you'll need a cable subscription, or a subscription to a streaming platform like SlingTV, one of the most affordable streaming platforms.

Here's a sampling of what's available on ESPN+:

Exclusive fantasy sports tools and content from some of the sports world's most respected voices in sports.

Select WNBA games, including Caitlin Clark's WNBA regular season debut.

Every Fight Night UFC event UFC PPV event (PPV events are subject to an additional charge).



Soccer including EFL Championship, US Open Cup and Bundesliga.

College sports including the Ivy League, Big Sky Conference and Atlantic A10 Conference.

MLB and the World Series.

Top-tier tennis including the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

The PGA Tour and the Masters.

Watch network-aired Indiana Fever games live with a digital HDTV antenna

You can also Caitlin Clark's games airing on CBS and ABC with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch WNBA basketball without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This amplified digital antenna with a 50-mile range can receive hundreds of HDTV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV and top-tier sound.

The best place to get Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever fan gear: Fanatics



Caitlin Clark is one of the biggest names in sports this year and repping No. 22 from home has never been easier. When it comes to the newest Caitlin Clark fan gear, and all our favorite WNBA stars', Fanatics is our first stop to see what's new. In addition to Clark's No. 22 Indiana Fever jersey, find commemorative T-shirts and more. Fanatics also has just-released NFL Draft jerseys, like No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams' new Chicago Bears jersey. Fanatics is currently offering free shipping on orders over $24. Use code 24SHIP.

When networks air Indiana Fever games this season?

Indiana Fever #22 Caitlin Clark on the court during a WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and New York Liberty, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on May 18, 2024, in New York City. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Indiana Fever games will be broadcast across many different networks, including:

ABC (two games)

ESPN ( five games)

ESPN2 (one game)

CBS (two games)

CBS Sports Network (one game)

ION (eight games)

Prime Video (four games)

NBA TV (13 games)

You can stream many of Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever's games on WNBA League Pass ($35 per year, blackout dates and restrictions apply), or on the platforms featured below

2024 WNBA Season: Caitlin Clark's full schedule

