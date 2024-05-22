Wayfair is offering free grill assembly for Memorial Day, plus more deals

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Now that grilling season is in full swing, it's the ideal time to perfect your skills and become the outdoor cooking master that your family and friends turn to for perfectly prepared steak, chicken, fish and veggies. Having a new grill at your disposal is the first step toward enhancing your outdoor living space and being able to prepare meals that people truly love.

if you're searching for the best Memorial Day grill deals, you're in luck. Right now, Wayfair is offering a variety of popular grills from well-known brands at reduced prices during its Memorial Day sale. Plus, assembly is free on select grills.

Get free delivery and assembly on select sale grills



There's another great reason to buy a grill at Wayfair this Memorial Day weekend -- the retailer is offering free delivery and assembly of certain grill models bought during its Memorial Day sale 2024. We love this offer: It means less time spent figuring out assembly instructions and more time to spend grilling with the fam.

Shop our picks of the best grill deals at Wayfair that include free assembly below, or tap the button to see all the models that qualify.

Kamado Joe Joe Junior portable charcoal grill: $475 (26% off)

For that classic charcoal grilling experience from a brand that people know and love, check out this portable Joe Junior grill from Kamado Joe. For a limited time, it's on sale at Wayfair for 26% off, so you'll pay just $488. Assembly and shipping is included for free.

Serve up delicious feats using this portable ceramic charcoal grill. It provides 150 square inches of cooking space, which makes it ideal to bring along when tailgating, camping, or having cookouts on the beach. Of course, it'll work equally well in your backyard, on your porch or patio.

The grill offers a cast-iron top vent and a thick-walled, heat-resistant shell. This gives you precise temperature control while ensuring smoke and moisture lock in while cooking. There's even a convenient thermometer on the lid.

Monument Grills Smart Denali D605: $799 (20% off)

Kick off your Memorial Day celebration by preparing a feast on this Monument Grills Smart Denalu D605 propane gas grill. It's on sale right now for 20% off on Wayfair, so you'll pay just $799, with shipping and assembly included.

This six-burner grill generates up to 84,000 BTUs of cooking power. It comes with stainless steel grates, an electronic ignition and a built-in thermometer. Plus, it's crafted from high-quality materials that are built to last.

You get a total cooking area of 895 square inches, so you'll have plenty of room to prepare all your favorite foods -- from juicy steaks to flavorful vegetables. And since this is a smart grill, you can connect it to a mobile app via Bluetooth and access real-time viewing, temperature settings and more, even when you're not at the grill. Information is also prominently displayed on the grill's LED display.

Best deals on barbecue grills at Wayfair's Memorial Day 2024 sale

Whether you're seeking out a new propane, natural gas, charcoal, or wood-pellet grill, Wayfair has you covered with Memorial Day grill deals on the latest models from Charbroil, Royal Gourmet, Cuisinart, Weber, Z Grills, Pitt Boss and more. These models below do not include free assembly, but everything listed ships for free.

Weber Summit S-670: $3,175 (20% off)

Head over to Wayfair right now to snag 20% off this popular Weber Summit S-670 propane-fueled grill. It's currently priced at just $3,175 (a savings of $774 off its $3,949 list price).

The grill comes with a rotisserie accessory, side burner and searing burner, along with 9mm stainless steel grates. In all, the grill offers nine adjustable burners, including six main burners. It's able to generate 60,000 BTUs of cooking power.

Built into the grill are two handle lights and lighted control knobs. In addition to two storage cabinets built into the base, there's enough actual cooking space (624 square inches) to prepare up to 27 burgers at once. There's also an integrated 145 square-inch warming rack.

The grill measures 50.5 x 74.1 x 26.5 inches. If you don't want to purchase this bestselling smart grill outright, you can finance it using the Wayfair credit card for $166 per month for 18 months.

Royal Gourmet 4-burner propane gas griddle: $328 (32% off)



This is a propane gas griddle from Royal Gourmet that's on sale right now at Wayfair for 32% off. This means you'll pay just $328, instead of the grill's $480 list price.

You get a griddle design with iron cast rates and electronic ignition. It's able to generate 52,000 BTUs of cooking power and provide 784.16 square inches of primary cooking space. The entire grill measures 37.6 x 61.02 x 23.64 inches. Its base has two built-in wheels that make positioning the grill in your yard or on your patio easy.

A cover and fuel hose is included, while the required propane tank is sold separately. Some assembly is required. The body of the grill is made from stainless steel. It comes with cast iron grates.

Char-Broil Medallion Series modular outdoor kitchen: $1,350 (23% off)

This Charbroil Medallion Series grill features three burners and will make the perfect addition to your backyard, porch or patio. For a limited time, you can purchase it for just $1,350, which is 23% off its $1,750 list price.

Using this grill, you can create meals everyone will love. What we like about this grill is its flexible configuration. The gas grill can be integrated into a Char-Broil Modular Outdoor Kitchen based on your specific needs. It includes integrated halogen and LED lights and is made of premium stainless steel.

The three-burner grill has an electronic ignition. It uses an interlocking modular attachment for versatile configuration within a Medallion Series Modular Outdoor Kitchen that's sold separately (but that's not required to use the grill).

All of the grill's grates are made from porcelain-coated cast iron, so they're rust-resistant and easy to clean. In all, you get 565 square inches of cooking space, along with 21,000 BTUs of cooking power.

Royal Gourmet 30" barrel charcoal grill: $115 (28% off)

This old-school charcoal grill offers an impressive 443 square inches of cooking space that takes advantage of porcelain-enameled, steel-wire cooking grates. There's also an 184-square-inch, chrome-plated, steel-wire warming rack built into the grill. For added flexibility, you can choose between two heights for the grates.

The grill itself holds six pounds of charcoal. The removable pan makes disposal of the ash and cleaning the grill easy. For a limited time, you can purchase this grill for just $115 on Wayfair for Memorial Day -- that's 28% off its list price of $160.

It measures 22.74 x 42.56 x 48.66 inches and has a bottom shelf for holding up to 20 pounds of accessories. There's also a handy side shelf that provides space for food preparation.

Nexgrill Deluxe 2-burner propane gas grill: $256 (36% off)

If you don't have a lot of room within your outdoor living space, this Nexgrill Deluxe two-burner propane gas grill is perfect. It offers a compact size but doesn't compromise on quality or features.

You get up to 28,000 BTUs of adjustable cooking power, 290.7 square inches of primary cooking space and a 110.4 square inch warming rack. The unit measures 46.65 x 42.51 x 22.44 inches and it weighs just 62.8 pounds. The base is mounted on wheels, which makes it easy to move around.

This Nexgrill Deluxe grill comes equipped with foldable side shelves. While it's normally well-priced and affordable, for a limited time, Wayfair has it on sale for 36% off during the Memorial Day 2024 sale, so you'll pay just $256. It comes with a built-in thermometer and an electronic ignition.

Big Horn Outdoors wood pellet grill: $600 (21% off)

This year, amateur and pro grillers everywhere are focusing on the latest wood-pellet grills that allow food to be prepared with a unique, wood-fired and smoked taste that other types of grills can't replicate. If this sounds intriguing, check out this Big Horn Outdoors wood-pellet grill that's on sale right now at Wayfair's Memorial Day sale for $600. This is 21% off its $760 list price.

While cooking, select your precise cooking temperature, between 140 and 500 degrees Fahrenheit. The grill includes a thermometer, five grates, a warming rack, a drop tray and a hopper that holds up to 15 pounds of wood pellets.

You get 865.3 square inches of primary cooking space and a total cooking surface area that's comprised of 1,370 square inches. The grill measures 51.6 x 52.9 x 36.5 inches.

Choose between a solid black or red finish.

Monument Grills 3-burner propane gas grill with rotisserie kit: $412 (18% off)

You can find this popular, three-burner grill from Monument Grills on sale during Memorial Day 2024 for 18% off, so you'll pay just $412. It's a stainless steel, propane-powered grill that features four main burners and one side burner. In all, you get up to 60,000 BTUs of cooking power.

Enjoy 723 square inches of total cooking space, which includes 513 square inches of primary cooking space and a 210 square inch warming rack. That's enough space to prepare 35 burgers at once.

The grill comes with a rotisserie kit, electronic ignition, cast iron cooking grates that are porcelain coated and LED lights that dramatically increase visibility when cooking at night. Measuring 45.7 x 54.1 x 22.5 inches, the grill will fit easily in most backyards. It provides an adjustable cooking temperature that's up to 700 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you're looking for one of the newest and more advanced high-tech grills, be sure to check out our coverage of the six best smart grills for spring 2024. Our team of outdoor living experts has also curated a roundup of the five best charcoal grills for 2024, the five best propane grills for 2024 and the five best wood-pellet grills for 2024. And if you want to give your porch or patio a makeover, we have some great ideas on how to accomplish this, too.