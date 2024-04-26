The best deals at Best Buy ahead of Memorial Day can save you hundreds on tech, home goods and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The long Memorial Day weekend is coming up soon, marking the unofficial start of summer. That means a series of great deals on everything from iPads to appliances are arriving with it. If you're looking to upgrade your home tech or knock out some seasonal shopping, it's a great time to scoop up the savings. Luckily, Best Buy has you covered with can't-miss deals across every category right now, so you don't even have to wait for the holiday to shop them.

At Best Buy, you'll find deep discounts on big-screen TVs, headphones, speakers, and more. Whether you need a powerful new computer for work or play, want to upgrade your kitchen with the latest innovations or simply treat yourself to new tech toys, Best Buy's Memorial Day sale has deals for everyone.

Shop our picks for the best deals ahead of Memorial Day at Best Buy to save big right now.

Best deals at Best Buy ahead of Memorial Day

Grab a new TV, treat yourself to a new iPad, and snag other tech deals at Best Buy now before Memorial Day arrives in just a few weeks.

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) 256GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular: $700 ($100 off)

Some folks find the iPad Pro and vanilla iPad a little too large. That's why the iPad Mini is a great alternative. It's more compact and lighter than its bigger siblings, making it the perfect tablet to toss into a bag and go.

It features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina touchscreen display and runs using Apple's latest A-series processor. Despite its smaller size, the iPad Mini runs the same version of iPadOS as other current iPad models and comes with the same collection of pre-installed apps.

It's also compatible with anything in the company's App Store and fully integrates with all of Apple's online services, such as iCloud, Apple Music, AppleTV+, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade.

The iPad Mini packs the full iPad experience into a petite, portable tablet ideal for travel and daily use. And you can save big on one right now. It's $100 off at Best Buy, making it just $700 for a limited time.

85" Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90C smart TV: $2,200 ($600 off)

This 85-inch 4K smart TV is a favorite of shoppers. It uses Quantum mini-LED backlighting for incredibly detailed contrast between deep blacks and vibrant colors, and that means you get a fantastic-looking picture.

Powered by a neural quantum processor, the TV can upscale content to near-4K quality in real time using AI. You'll enjoy an immersive viewing experience with anti-glare screen technology, ultra-wide viewing angles, and Object Tracking Sound+ audio. The TV also supports premium Dolby Atmos surround sound.

For a limited time, Samsung has slashed $600 off the price, letting you grab this feature-packed model for just $2,200.

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm, GPS only): $299 ($100 off)

For a limited time, get the new Apple Watch Series 9 with cellular connectivity in the smaller 41mm size for just $299.

Activate the cellular service, and the watch can make calls, send texts, stream music, access Siri and provide GPS navigation without needing your iPhone nearby.

The Series 9 comes in various colors and band options, with 41mm or 45mm case sizes. While not every configuration is discounted, this deal on the latest 41mm Apple Watch with cellular represents serious savings.

Take advantage of the chance to get an autonomous smartwatch with all the latest features at this rare discounted price. But act fast, as the limited-time promotion won't last long.

Beats Studio Pro: $250 ($100 off)

Have a serious audio lover in your life? Give them the gift of great headphones with the Beats Studio Pro.These headphones wrap you up in rich, immersive audio with adaptive noise canceling to block out distractions.

It doesn't hurt that they sound great, either, with crisp highs, velvety mids, and deep lows for a impressive listening experience. The soft over-ear cushions are great for longer listening sessions, and the headphones come in various colors to match different personalities.

With super simple controls and great connectivity across devices, these headphones make listening a pleasure. And you can get them on sale at Best Buy right now for just $250, which is $100 off their normal price.

Apple HomePod Mini: $70 ($30 off)

The HomePod Mini is the perfect tiny yet powerful smart speaker that jams. This mini sound system pumps out shockingly bold 360-degree audio for its tiny size. Place a few around the house and you've got a wireless sound system that won't break the budget.

It's got Apple's Siri built-in so you can use your voice to play songs, set reminders, control smart home gadgets, and more. It'll get to know each family member's voice too, so it can personalize playlists and and other content as well. Bring an iPhone close by and the audio transfers right over so you can pick up right where you left off.

Available in multiple fun colors, the HomePod Mini is a simple but useful speaker in a compact package. If you've got an Apple devotee to shop for (or if the devotee is you), this is a must-have to add to your suite of Apple devices.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: $120 ($30 off)

Want to feel more safe and secure in your home? The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus gives you head-to-toe 1536p video of visitors at your door with its crisp, ultra-wide field of view. See exactly who's approaching, what they're carrying (or who they're with) and if they leave packages behind.

With real-time notifications, two-way talk, and improved motion detection, you're always connected to your doorstep. Even after dark, the camera's full-color night vision reveals any late-night visitor in sharp detail. Privacy options allow you to limit when it records, keeping watch only when you want it to. Quick and easy wireless installation takes mere minutes.

The long-life rechargeable battery powers seamless security for months on just one charge, so you don't have to keep scrambling to replace it. With a free 6-month Ring Protect trial included, this Ring Doorbell is a great way to bolster your home security in an easy and affordable way. It's on sale for just $120 at Best Buy right now.

JBL PartyBox Encore Essential: $250 ($50 off)

The JBL PartyBox Encore Essential speaker packs a punch for its compact size, and it brings the party wherever it goes. This portable cube-shaped speaker delivers 100-watts of bold, deep sound with pulsating LED lights that sync to the music.

Built-in strobes and lighting effects pump up the party atmosphere, and its IPX4 splash-proof design means that you and your guests can rock on come rain or shine. It provides up to 6 hours of continuous playtime on a single charge - plenty for an all-night rager.

For even bigger sound, you can pair two together to double the intensity. The PartyBox Encore Essential from JBL brings robust audio and dazzling lights in a portable package ready to amplify any party.

You can save $50 on this portable speaker right now at Best Buy.