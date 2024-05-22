Get up to 50% off Greenworks electric lawn care tools during Amazon's Memorial Day sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Memorial Day is here, and with summer right around the corner, it's the perfect time to do a bit of yard clean-up. The summer heat can make it challenging to get outside and trim your hedges or pressure wash your driveway, so you'll want to act now before the heat hits its peak in the scorching months of July and August.

Fortunately, Amazon is throwing a huge Memorial Day sale on a wide range of Greenworks lawn and outdoor tools to help you get your home ready before June.

Greenworks is an eco-friendly power tool brand known for its top-rated products, including lawn mowers, pressure washers, and more. Amazon has slashed prices on many of the brand's bestselling battery-operated products, making it easier than ever to get your yard ready for summer.

Keep reading to shop the best deals at the Greenworks Memorial Day sale on Amazon.

Greenworks 40V self-propelled lawn mower: $450 (15% off)

This electric lawn mower offers up to 70 minutes of run-time. Its 21-inch steel deck allows you to handle large areas of grass. This electric lawn mower is self-propelled, and it adjusts to your walking speed. It has a seven-position height adjustment and promises a quiet operation. Best of all, it's 15% off right now at Amazon.

"This is my first electric lawnmower and I'm never going back to gas," one Amazon buyer says. "This is such a joy to use compared to my old dependable YardMan 21-inch self-propelled gas mower. There is room for improvements, but overall, I'm loving this electric mower."

What we like about the Greenworks 21-inch brushless lawn mower:

With a single-lever, seven-position height adjustment it's easy to adjust to the perfect height.

Reviewers report that it is easy to store.

It comes with two batteries.

Greenworks 24V 600 PSI cordless power cleaner: $100 (50% off)



Give the exterior of your house a major refresh with this cordless pressure cleaner from Greenworks, providing up to 600 PSI of pressure. It comes with 2.0 Ah USB batteries, a charger, and microfiber cleaning gloves, giving you everything you need to get started.

In addition to exterior cleaning, this powerful tool is ideal for cleaning grills, cars, boats, campers and more.

"Great portable washer for small light jobs like washing a car or cleaning outdoor furniture etc.," an Amazon customer who purchased the power cleaning device says.

Why we like the Greenworks cordless power cleaner:

The portability makes it perfect for cleaning around the house, cars, boats and more.

It offers 600 PSI pressure, which is great for a portable power cleaner.

Greenworks 40V cordless blower: $51 (15% off)

This lightweight blower can deliver wind speeds up to 150 mph. It offers six different blowing speeds.

"This worked much better than expected," an Amazon customer who purchased the cordless device says. "I like the adjustable speed and freedom of a cordless design. I was able to blow off the front driveway, front sidewalks, 2 side door porches, the back sidewalks, and the back patio in 10 minutes... Used to take an hour because of the extension cords with my old blower. I have more control with the GreenWorks blower over where the debris is blown (for) easier clean up."

The cordless blower has a list price of $60, but you can get it for $51 now on Amazon.

What we like about the Greenworks cordless blower:

It has a powerful 150-mile-per-hour airflow capacity.

The cordless blower is lightweight and offers a comfort-grip handle to limit hand and arm fatigue.

It is a sustainable option with no gas or emissions.

Greenworks TrueBrushless electric pressure washer: $370 (18% off)

Clean your patio, driveway or the sides of your home with this electric-powered pressure washer from Greenworks. It can deliver up to 3,000 pounds per square inch (or, PSI) of water pressure. It comes with a 25-foot hose, three tips (15, 25 and 40 degrees), soap and turbo nozzles.

"The Greenworks 3K pressure washer rocks -- and not just when it's not on solid ground. It really is a great washer for the price, and it really is a great washer considering it is electric," one Amazon reviewer shares.

What we like about the Greenworks TrueBrushless electric pressure washer:

It features a heavy-duty cast-aluminum axial cam pump that offers better performance than gas-powered washers.

It has a maximum flow rate of two gallons per minute.

It is certified by the Pressure Washer Manufacturers' Association (PWMA).

