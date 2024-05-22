Best Memorial Day deals on summer essentials at Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

10 Memorial Day deals available right now on Amazon

Our in-house team of shopping experts has been surfing around Amazon seeking out some awesome deals you can snag right now in time for Memorial Day weekend. We found some great deals on products that'll enhance your outdoor living space and the time you'll be spending outdoors this season.

Cuisinart CGG-306 chef's style portable propane tabletop grill: $160 (32% off)

Memorial Day weekend is the start of outdoor barbecuing season. Just in time for this, Amazon has slashed the price of the portable Cuisinart CGG-306 portable propane tabletop grill by 32%, so you can purchase it for just $160. And Amazon is throwing in a Renew Stream grill cleaning brush.

This portable grill offers 20,000 BTU of cooking power across two burners. The grill can be set up quickly in almost any outdoor location -- whether it's your backyard, a camping site, the beach or a tailgating party.

The grill comes with stainless steel cooking grates and a twist-start automatic ignition, so you won't need matches. It weighs 24 pounds and is constructed primarily from stainless steel, so the grill is designed to last for years.

Sylvox 55" outdoor TV: $1,349 (10% off)

Traditionally, large television sets that are weatherproof and designed to be installed and used outdoors (on a deck or patio) have been very expensive. However, Sylvox has a lineup of these outdoor smart TVs -- available in sizes between 43 and 75 inches -- that are affordable, yet feature-packed.

Right now, you can save 10% on the 55-inch model of the company's 4K resolution LED smart TV, which brings the price down to just $1,349.

This model is designed to be used in partial sunlight or at night on a deck or patio, not in full sunlight. It offers a 3,840 x 2,160-pixel resolution and a high maximum brightness. It's waterproof (IP55 rated) and is designed for wireless connectivity, so you can stream all of your favorite content with ease.

Weber Genesis E-325S liquid propane gas grill: $849 (19% off)

Out of all the outdoor grills Amazon sells, the Weber Genesis E325S is one of the company's bestsellers. It has a 4.6 (out of 5) star-based rating and will make the perfect addition to your backyard, deck or patio. There's a propane or natural gas model available.

Right now, you can save 19% when you purchase this grill from Amazon. Instead of paying the regular $1,049 price, you can grab it for just $849, but only for a limited time. Key features include large side tables, an impressive sear station, three main burners and a built-in fuel gauge. There's also a handy thermometer built into the lid.

One impressive feature is that this grill is compatible with Weber's crafted outdoor kitchen collection. This means you can use the grill to sear, roast, bake and even stir-fry simply by replacing the main cooking grate with a variety of custom-fit grillware that's sold separately. The grill, however, comes with standard cooking grates.

Choose between three grill colors. The unit measures 35.5 x 30.75 x 31 inches and is perfect for families or group gatherings. Within our coverage of the 5 best propane grills for 2024, the Weber Genesis E-325S was our pick for the best propane grill for families.

Handwoven hammock by Yellow Leaf Hammocks: $159 (save $89)

One of the most relaxing things you can do outdoors throughout the summer is to lie out in a hammock. We're huge fans of the hand-crafted hammocks from Yellow Leaf. They're available in more than a dozen color combinations. Each can comfortably fit one or two people (with a total weight of up to 400 pounds).

The hammocks are made from a strong and durable acrylic material that can expand wider than a queen-sized bed. The ends can be hung between eight and 10 feet apart. Each hammock is created using 150,000 interwoven loops of ultra-soft yarn to float you in cloud-like comfort. There's no wobble and each hammock has an anti-flip design so you always feel stable and secure.

And if you don't have two suitable trees to hand the hammock from, Amazon offers compatible hammock stands (sold separately). These Yellow Leaf hammocks are normally priced at $248, but Amazon currently has them on sale for just $159 (if you take advantage of the instant coupon found on the hammock's product page).

Best Choice oversized padded zero gravity chair: $72 (35% off)

These Best Choice zero gravity chairs are perfect for relaxing outdoors. They set up in under a minute and include extra-comfortable padding, a headrest and a cup holder. You can also choose between 25 different colors and color combinations.

Each chair has a 300-pound weight capacity and is made using a weather-resistant polyester fabric. And the chairs fold up, so you can easily carry them to the beach, park or your favorite campsite. Each weighs about 20 pounds.

Having earned a 4.4 (out of 5) star rating on Amazon, based on 6,200+ reviews, this is one of the bestselling zero gravity chairs available. And right now, you can purchase it for 35% off. So, instead of paying $110 per chair, you can get them for just $72 each.

Greenworks lawn mower, blower and string trimmer bundle: $488 (20% off)

Maintaining a beautiful lawn can be easier when you purchase this three lawn tool bundle that includes the Greenworks cordless, battery-powered lawn mower, leaf blower and 12-inch string trimmer. The bundle also includes two rechargeable battery packs and one dual battery charger -- all for just $488 -- that's 20% off.

What's great about the Greenworks tools is that more than 125 of them use the same rechargeable battery pack. The mower offers a 21-inch steel deck and a 3-in-1 system for mulching, rear bagging or side discharge. It has seven manually adjustable height positions and runs using a brushless motor.

The string trimmer features a 12-inch cutting path and a brushed motor. The 0.065-inch cutting line and Auto Feed system enhance its functionality. Meanwhile, the blower is powered by a brushed motor that generates 320CFM at 90MPH. It offers up to 20 minutes of runtime on a single battery. It's ultra-lightweight and easy to use. Plus, the variable speed dial adds flexibility.

Best Choice Products 7-piece outdoor sectional wicker patio set: $600 (33% off)

Enhance your outdoor living space with this bestselling and highly-rated seven-piece sectional wicker patio set that comes with extra pillows and a cover. Amazon offers this set in 16 different color combinations.

The set includes four single chairs, two corner chairs, one table with a tempered glass top, cushions for all seating, two extra accent pillows, a protective cover and seat fastener clips -- all for just $600, which is 33% off the set's usual $900 price.

The base of the set is made from high-quality wicker that's tightly woven around a sturdy, powder-coated steel frame. You get 10 seat-fastener clips already in place to keep the chairs tightly secured. Meanwhile, the padded, extra-plush back cushions provide a comfortable way to relax. Each cushion has a removable, machine-washable cover that's easy to clean and maintain.

Ciays propane 28" fire pit: $146 (23% off)

There's something very special that happens when you sit around a fire pit at night, surrounded by close friends and family. Now you can experience this firsthand with this Ciays 28-inch propane fire pit that generates up to 50,000 BTUs of heat. The fire pit's table and lid are made from durable steel. Inside, you'll find the included lava rocks.

This square-shaped fire pit measures 28 x 28 x 25 inches. The required 20-pound propane tank is not included.

Amazon is currently offering this popular fire pit for 23% off, which brings the price down to just $146. It has a 4.5 (out of 5) star rating, based on 3,000+ reviews.

Amazon Basics portable camping chair: $27 (33% off)

These lightweight and foldable chairs from Amazon Basics are perfect for a backyard, for use while camping, or to bring to your child's next Little League game. Each chair has a four-can cooler side pocket, a cup holder and a convenient carry bag. The large padded camping chairs are equipped with a lightly cushioned seat and back for comfort. It comes in solid black or solid blue.

The chairs are constructed using an alloy steel frame and 100% polyester padding. Each weighs a mere 8.6 pounds, but has a weight capacity of 225 pounds.

Amazon has cut the price of these chairs by 33%, so you can purchase them for just $27 each -- but only for a limited time. At this low price, be sure to order one for each member of your household.

Govee 96 feet smart outdoor string lights: $50 (31% off)

Govee

Decorate your outdoor living space, such as your deck or patio, using this 96-foot-long string lighting set from Govee. It takes advantage of 30 dimmable, smartphone-controlled LED bulbs. The string light set is waterproof (IP65 rated) and the bulbs are shatterproof.

Using the Govee mobile app, you can manually turn on or off the lights, adjust their brightness between 0% and 100% and set up automated timers. Each bulb has up to a 20,000-hour lifespan (10 times longer than traditional tungsten glass bulbs).

Click over to Amazon right now and purchase this popular outdoor smart lighting set for just $50, which is 31% off its usual $72 price. But if you don't need a full 96-feet of smart string lighting, there's a 24-foot ($24) or 48-foot ($20) option also available. Both are currently on sale for 15% and 46% off, respectively.