The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 robot vacuum deals on Roomba, Samsung Jet Bot, more
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is a great time to pick up deals on robot vacuums. Shop on Prime Day and score savings on a smart-home appliance that'll clean your floors while you're out living your life. Here are the best deals we found on Amazon on top-rated, smart robot vacuums during Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Top products in this article:
See all Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals
iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop, $1,124 (reduced from $1,250)
Eufy by Anker RoboVac 15C Max, $170 (reduced from $280)
Below are robot vacuums by iRobot, Eufy and other top brands. All boast Amazon user-review ratings of 4 stars (out of 5) or higher. All are sale now during Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Spoiler alert: To score deals you must be a Prime member.
Still not a Prime member? If you're a first-time subscriber, you can try Prime on a 30-day, risk-free trial. (Fun fact: If you sign up today, your trial period will run through Amazon Prime Day 2022, the mega-sales event when Amazon offers scads of special deal prices exclusively to Prime members.)
The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 robot vacuum deals
Ready to clean up on savings? Let's get to the robot-vacuum deals.
iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop: $1,079
Right now, you can save on a bundle that pairs iRobot's Roomba 7+ with the Braava Jet M6 robot mop. The bundle usually goes for $1,250 on Amazon, but you can get it now for $1,079.
The iRobot Roomba 7+ uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. It features dual, multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types -- and help prevent them from getting tangled with pet hair. Billed as a self-cleaning vac, the Roomba 7+ automatically empties itself into enclosed bags.
The Braava Jet M6 robot mop, also by iRobot, delivers a jet spray that can help you tackle messes on finished hard floors of stone, tile, wood and more.
iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop, $1,079 (reduced from $1,250)
iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal: $449
The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses "Imprint Smart Mapping" technology to map your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits, and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. And don't even worry about dumping out your dustbin. The Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot's "Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal" system, and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag.
iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, $449 at checkout (reduced from $550)
Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition: $799
The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum has a bunch of cool features, including 30 watts of adjustable suction, 3D object recognition with AI and powerful LiDAR navigation. This robot vacuum can recognize what objects to avoid, so you won't have to deal with it constantly crashing into the couch or a pile of laundry on the floor. Have a very specific clean in mind? Mapping can be controlled via your phone.
You can even watch your robot vacuum operate wherever you are, using Samsung's SmartThings App. The Jet Bot AI+ comes with a front camera that can live stream in real time. The Jet Bot AI+ comes with its own no-touch "Clean Station" that will empty your dustbin using Samsung's Air Pulse technology. The vacuum's 0.2 liter dustbin is fully washable.
Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $799 (reduced from $1,299)
Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with Clean Station: $429
While this more affordable Jet Bot+ robot vacuum doesn't feature 3D recognition with AI, it does have LiDAR sensor navigation, five watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station. Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.
Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $429 (reduced from $799)
Samsung Jetbot mop: $179
Need a robot cleaning solution for non-carpeted areas? The Samsung Jetbot Mop robot mop is good for cleaning tile, vinyl, laminate and hardwoods. Plus, you can use it in hand-held mode to clean bathroom walls, countertops and more.
Samsung Jetbot mop, $179 (reduced from $299)
iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $249
The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.
On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."
iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $249 (reduced from $274)
Shark ION robot vacuum: $174
The robot vac features side brushes, channel brushes and a multi-surface brush roll to handle dirt and debris on all surfaces. Use the SharkClean app on your connected smartphone or device to control when -- and where -- your robot vacuum cleans. The vac offers 120 minutes of run time.
Shark ION robot vacuum, $174 (reduced from $230)
Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner: $115
Click on the Amazon coupon offer to save $15 on this robot vacuum by Lefant. Your savings will be applied at checkout.
Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors (so it won't bang into its surroundings). The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas," and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vac with your smartphone or device -- the better to control the appliance remotely. The robot vacuum features 100 minutes of run time, and 1,800 Pa of suction power.
Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner, $115 after coupon (reduced from $130)
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
Amazon will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you're a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and enjoy most Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals without having to pay.
Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.
Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month
Check out our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups
Amazon Prime Day 2022 has some great deals. The online retailer is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here are all of our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups:
Amazon Prime Day deals at Amazon:
- Don't wait until Prime Day 2022: Shop the best deals at Amazon right now
- When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 coupon deals
- There's a crazy good deal on Amazon Music Unlimited and Audible memberships for Amazon Prime Day 2022
Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple tech:
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Apple Watch deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Apple iPad deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Apple MacBook deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Apple AirTag and AirTag holder deals
- Best Apple iPhone accessories on Amazon
Amazon Prime Day deals on top tech brands
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on LG tech and appliances
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Sony headphones, speakers, TVs and more
Amazon Prime Day deals on computers, monitors and accessories:
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 gaming computer monitor deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 gaming laptop deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 laptop deals
- Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal: Save up to $210 on Eero mesh Wi-Fi now
Amazon Prime Day deals on TVs:
- Samsung's best selling 'The Frame' 4K TV is on sale now during Amazon Prime Day
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 LG OLED TV deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 streaming deals: Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and more
Amazon Prime Day deals on cameras and home security:
- The best DSLR cameras and mirrorless cameras on Amazon on Amazon Prime Day 2022
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Ring doorbell deals and Ring security camera deals
Amazon Prime Day headphone and speaker deals:
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 headphone and earbud deals: Apple AirPods, Bose and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Sony headphones, speakers, TVs and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Echo, Echo Show and Echo Dot smart speakers
Amazon Prime Day furniture deals:
Amazon Prime Day apparel deals:
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 summer bikini and bathing suit deals
- Kate Spade, Coach and more: The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 designer purse deals
Amazon Prime Day cleaning and home deals:
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on robot vacuums
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Dyson vacuum deals
- Best reviewed washers and dryers on Amazon during Amazon Prime Day 2022
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 sheet and bedding deals
- Petcube, Whistle GPS and more: The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 pet deals
Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals:
- Blenders, air fryers and cookware on sale now: The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Ninja kitchen appliances
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 LG refrigerator deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on coffee makers
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Instant Pots
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 air fryer deals
Amazon Prime Day travel deals:
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 luggage and travel essentials deals
- Best Samsonite luggage in 2022 you can buy at Amazon and beyond
Amazon Prime Day health and fitness deals:
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 fitness deals: NordicTrack, Garmin, Colorfulkoala and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Garmin Vivoactive deals
- The best treadmills you can buy on Amazon
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 electric toothbrush deals, Waterpik deals and oral care deals
Amazon Prime Day deals on toys and games:
Competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sales from other retailers:
for more features.