Our 5 favorite Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Apple Watch 7 is on sale at Amazon for Amazon Prime Day 2022. Apple via Amazon

Are you overwhelmed by Amazon Prime Day and just want the SparkNotes version? Then this article is for you. We've gathered our five favorite Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals to shop right now.

Top products in this article:

See all Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $279 (regularly $399)

55" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $980 (reduced from $1,398)

Below, can't miss Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on the Apple Watch Series 7, Samsung "The Frame" QLED smart 4K TV, Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones and more.

Our top 5 Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals right now

There are so many great deals today that it can be tricky to keep track of them all. Here are our top five Amazon Prime Day deals, as picked by our editors and writers.

Read on for more details about these Prime Day picks.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41 mm): $279

Apple Store via Amazon

Right now, you can save on the GPS version of the 41 mm Apple Watch Series 7. At Apple, the model lists for $399 -- and up. On Amazon, all colors are now $279.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $279 (regularly $399)

There's also a deal on the 41 mm watch with GPS and built-in cellular.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm), $379 (regularly $499)

55" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV (2021): $980

Samsung via Amazon

What makes Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV so coveted is its built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. So, yes, long after you've used the smart TV's voice command to switch off an episode of "Real Housewives," you can enter your living room and see a stunning piece from Renoir -- and we mean stunning. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be vivid and true to life!)

The Samsung smart TV features 4K AI upscaling, and Samsung's Adaptive Sound+ technology (to automatically adjust the TV's audio).

Only the 55" is specifically on sale for Amazon Prime Day, but other models are still on sale as well.

55" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $980 (reduced from $1,398)

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,598 (regularly $1,798)

Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer (6.8 quart): $126

Amazon

This Cosori smart air fryer features 12 different cooking functions. According to the brand, the air fryer's aluminum basket conducts heat three times faster and stores heat more effectively than other air fryers. The kitchen gadget uses dual-heating elements and Cosori's 360 ThermoIQ technology to make real-time temperature adjustments during cooking, so you'll get evenly cooked and crisped food, without having to shake or flip whatever's in your basket. The nonstick basket is dishwasher safe.

A smart kitchen appliance, the Cosori Dual Blaze air fryer connects to your compatible phone. Scan the barcode of your favorite frozen foods to get the ideal temperature and time settings. Operate it via voice command, too.

(For more top-rated options on sale, check out the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 air fryer deals.)

Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer (6.8 quart), $126 (reduced from $180)

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with Clean Station: $429

Amazon

The Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum boasts LiDAR sensor navigation, 5 watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station. Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.

(For more great Samsung tech, check out the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Samsung deals.)

Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $429 (reduced from $799)

Bose QuietComfort 45: $229

Prime members save big during Prime Day on these Bose headphones. The new Bose QuietComfort 45 come with a nice feature set. That includes a 24-hour battery life, fast charging, two different noise-canceling modes and a USB-C port for charging. You can also personalize your listening experience as the headphones come with the Bose app support.

(Not the right headphones for you? Check out the the best deals on Apple AirPods during Amazon Prime Day 2022.)

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones, $229 (reduced from $329)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day is today, Tuesday, July 12, and Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you're a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and enjoy most Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals without having to pay.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

Check out our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups

Amazon Prime Day 2022 has some great deals. The online retailer is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here are all of our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups:

Amazon Prime Day deals at Amazon:

Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple tech:

Amazon Prime Day deals on top tech brands:

Amazon Prime Day deals on computers, monitors and accessories:

Amazon Prime Day deals on TVs:

Amazon Prime Day deals on cameras and home security:

Amazon Prime Day headphone and speaker deals:

Amazon Prime Day furniture deals:

Amazon Prime Day apparel deals:

Amazon Prime Day cleaning and home deals:

Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals:

Amazon Prime Day travel deals:

Amazon Prime Day health and fitness deals:

Amazon Prime Day deals on toys and games:

Competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sales from other retailers: