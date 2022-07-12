Amazon Prime Day 2022: The best air fryer deals
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is the best time to shop for a deal on an air fryer for your kitchen. Amazon has top-rated air fryers by Instant Pot, Cosori, Chefman and other big brands on sale right now during Amazon Prime Day.
Top products in this article:
Instant Pot Crisp multi-cooker and air fryer (8 quart), $140 (reduced from $200)
Chefman large air fryer max XL (8 quart), $85 (reduced from $120)
Cosori air fryer (5 quart), $85 (reduced from $100)
Air fryers can help you make all sorts of tasty foods, including crispy chicken tenders and chicken wings (even from frozen), crunchy french fries and potato skins, and juicy meatballs. Best of all, because of the way air fryers work, you can make these foods with less oil than traditional methods of preparation. Air fryers cook faster than traditional ovens, too.
You can shop air-fryer deals on Amazon right now during Amazon Prime Day 2022. Remember, to score deals you must be a Prime member.
Still not a Prime member? Sign up now! If you're a first-time subscriber, you can try out Prime on a 30-day, risk-free trial. If you sign up today, your trial period will run through Amazon Prime Day 2022, and you'll be able to cash in on that mega-sales event's member-exclusive deals.
The best Amazon Prime Day deals on air fryers
Ready to get cooking? Read on for the best deals we found on Amazon right now on air fryers. Every featured product is rated at least four stars (out of four) by Amazon users.
Instant Pot Crisp multi-cooker and air fryer (8 quart): $140
Save $50 right now on Amazon on this nine-in-one Instant Pot. The device can air fry, pressure cook, steam, slow cook, sauté, bake, broil, roast and keep food warm as well as make rice and oatmeal. The pressure-cooking lid and cooking pot insert are both dishwasher safe. (You can see more Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Instant Pots here.)
Instant Pot Crisp multi-cooker and air fryer (8 quart), $140 (reduced from $200)
Instant Pot Vortex Plus air fryer (6 quart): $100
Save more than 20% on Amazon right now on this Instant Pot device, the Instant Vortex Plus.
Unlike many air fryers, the Instant Vortex Plus has an easy-view window. This means that instead of opening the air fryer every 10 minutes to see if your food is crisping (and letting all the heat out), you can watch via the window. The Instant Vortex Plus can also roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate food.
Instant Pot Vortex Plus air fryer (6 quart), $100 (reduced from $160)
Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer (6.8 quart): $126
The 4.8-star-rated Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer features 12 cooking functions. According to the brand, the air fryer's aluminum basket conducts heat three times faster and stores heat more effectively than other air fryers. The kitchen gadget uses dual heating elements and makes real-time temperature adjustments, so you'll get evenly cooked and crisped food without having to shake or flip whatever's in your basket. The non-stick basket is dishwasher safe.
Unlike the less expensive model above, the Cosori Dual Blaze air fryer connects to your phone, so you can scan the barcode of your favorite frozen foods to get the ideal temperature and time settings. This smart air fryer can also be operated by voice command.
"I love how easy it is to cook many different types of food in my new air fryer. No heavy greasy foods to deal with and the foods retain their natural flavors. Extremely fast cooking speeds and the model I chose makes shaking and turning foods over a thing of the past. The foods come out tender crisp and browned perfectly," raved an Amazon customer who purchased the Cosori Dual Blaze 6.8 quart smart air fryer.
Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer (6.8 quart), $126 (reduced from $180)
Chefman large air fryer max XL (8 quart): $85
The formal name of this Chefman air fryer is the Chefman TurboFry, but maybe you should just call it a big deal, because that's what is: Right now on Amazon, you can save nearly 30% off its $120 list price.
The 4.6-star-rated Chefman TurboFry boasts an 8-quart, non-stick basket, and comes with four preset cooking functions.
Chefman large air fryer max XL (8 quart), $85 (reduced from $120)
Chefman digital air fryer (6.3 quart): $109
On Amazon right now, you can save nearly 30% on this 6.3-quart Chefman digital air fryer.
The appliance does more than just get chicken fingers nice and crispy. It can be used as a rotisserie spit, oven and a dehydrator. It comes with cooking accessories that include removable racks, a rotisserie basket, rotisserie spit, drip tray and retrieval tool.
Chefman digital air fryer (6.3 quart), $109 (reduced from $150)
Cosori air fryer (5 quart): $85
Right now on Amazon, you can save $15 on this five-quart Cosori air fryer.
The air fryer can heat up to 450 degrees, and cook enough food for four people. It features nine one-touch cooking functions. Worried about the air fryer making a commotion? Cosori claims that, while running, the kitchen gadget makes about as much noise as moderate rainfall. The air fryer's non-stick basket is dishwasher safe, and BPA and PFOA free.
Cosori air fryer (5 quart), $85 (reduced from $100)
Cosori air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart) (black): $112
This Cosori is Amazon's best-selling air fryer. It's available in three colors, but note: Only the Cosori in black is on sale right now on Amazon. The black model comes complete with a recipe booklet.
The kitchen appliance works as an air fryer and an oven. It features 13 cooking functions. Cooking for more than one or two? According to the brand, the 5.8-quart basket can fit a whole, 5-pound chicken. The non-stick air fryer basket is removable and dishwasher safe.
Cosori air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart) (black), $112 (reduced from $120)
Emeril Lagasse power air fryer: $166
Amazon has a huge deal right now on this countertop convection oven from celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse -- the price has been slashed by nearly 35%.
The appliance offers many of the same functions as other countertop air fryers, but kicks it up a notch, in signature Lagasse fashion, by adding a rotisserie to the mix. It offers 12 functions on its LCD digital display -- air fry, bake, rotisserie, dehydrate, toast, reheat, roast, broil, bagel, pizza, slow cook and warm/reheat. It comes with a crisper tray, rotisserie spit, pizza rack, baking pan, drip tray and cookbook filled with Lagasse's recipes.
Emeril Lagasse power air fryer, $166 (reduced from $250)
Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 deluxe XL air fryer (8 quart): $180
Hungry for another big air-fryer deal? Here's one: Right now on Amazon, you can save $70 on Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 -- an appliance that usually lists for $250.
One of Ninja Foodi's highest-rated models on Amazon, this 4.8-star-rated, family-friendly 12-in-1, extra-large air fryer offers an 8-quart pot that holds up to a 7-pound chicken or eight breasts. It can pressure cook and slow cook, air fry and crisp, steam, slow cook, bake, sous vide, keep warm, sear, sauté, roast, broil, dehydrate and make yogurt.
Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 deluxe XL fryer (8 quart), $180 (reduced from $250)
Instant Pot Omni Plus air fryer toaster oven: $140
You can save big right now on Amazon on this versatile Instant Pot appliance.
The sleek-looking The Instant Omni Plus boasts 10-in-1 functionality, but the headline is: It works as an air fryer and as a toaster oven. It boasts enough space for a large chicken, or 12-inch pizza. Amazon reviewers rate it 4.6 stars; they give it high marks for its easy-to-operate digital interface and stainless-steel exterior.
Instant Pot Omni Plus air fryer toaster oven, $140 (reduced from $280)
Philips Essential Airfryer Compact (4.3 quart): $120
The 4.6-star-rated Philips Essential Airfryer Compact is a good air fryer for people with smaller kitchens. An updated and compact version of the original gadget introduced in 2010, this device grills, roasts, bakes, reheats and, of course, air fries. It features a digital touchscreen with seven presets for simplified cooking. It boasts a capacity of 4.1 liters, or roughly 4.3 quarts.
Philips Essential Airfryer Compact (4.3 quart), $120 (reduced from $150)
The larger Philips Essential Airfryer XL holds 6.6 quarts.
Philips Essential Airfryer XL (6.6 quart), $144 (reduced from $180)
