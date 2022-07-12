The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on headphones and earbuds

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Save big on the best headphones and earbuds during Amazon Prime Day 2022. The right headphones and earbuds can improve your overall music listening experience and the quality of your phone calls. Better still, they don't have to cost a fortune -- Apple AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds2, Beats Solo3 and more top-rated audio devices are all on deep discount now at Amazon, during Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Top products in this article:

See all Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals

All headphone deals at Amazon

Best Samsung earbuds deal at Amazon: Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $100 (reduced from $150)

Best Apple AirPods deal at Amazon: Apple AirPods Pro, $170 (reduced from $249)

Right now, audiophiles with a bigger budget can get some top-quality headphones and earbuds at lower-than-usual prices. The pricey Apple AirPods Max have dropped as low as $449 on Amazon (reduced from $549). Meanwhile, the latest Apple AirPods Pro are now down to $170 at Amazon.

This is the best time to buy headphones from Amazon. During Amazon Prime Day, Amazon has great AirPods deals, Beats headphone deals, Samsung earbuds deals, Bose headphone deals and more available right now. To help you find the best headphones and earbuds deals, we've done all the work for you.

Here are our Amazon Prime Day picks for the best headphone deals, from noise-canceling headphones for long-haul flights to compact earbuds for workouts and everything in between.

The best Apple AirPods deals at Amazon

Great news for those looking to snag a pair of Apple-made headphones: The AirPods and AirPods Pro models are both on sale right now.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $90

Apple

The second-generation Apple AirPods may not be the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market. Retailing for $159 at Apple, they boast more than 24 hours total listening time with the wireless charging case, a fool-proof one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection so full immersion when consuming movies and music.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $90 (reduced from $159)

Apple AirPods Pro: $170

Apple

The Apple AirPods Pro have made headlines by fitting in active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking in a more compact, better fitting design. It's also lauded for its great sound quality. But all that comes at a steep price - specifically $250, which is why this deal on Amazon is a big one.

Now at $170, the Apple AirPods Pro are at a major discount on Amazon.

Apple AirPods Pro, $170 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods with MagSafe case (3rd generation): $100

Amazon

The latest generation of Apple AirPods are a nice upgrade over the second-generation model. They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. You get more listening time, too -- up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case.

Prime Members can save an extra 25% at checkout, bringing the final price of these earbuds down to just under $100.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation): $100 at checkout (regularly $179)

Apple AirPods Max: $449



Apple via Amazon

Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods Max, $449 (regularly $549)

The best Samsung earbuds deals at Amazon

Complement your new Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone with a new pair of Samsung earbuds. The manufacturer's popular Galaxy earbuds are discounted for Amazon Prime Day.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: $110

Samsung

Samsung's highly-coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2 are having a sale moment. Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for users with an active lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $100 (reduced from $150)

Samsung Galaxy Live: $80 and up

Samsung

Not to be beaten by the Samsung Galaxy Buds, the Samsung Galaxy Live are available at an even deeper discount. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.

Prices vary by color.

Samsung Galaxy Live, $80 and up (reduced from $170)

The best Amazon Prime Day deals on Beats headphones and earbuds

Apple has made a few upgrades to Beats headphones since the brand acquisition, equipping them with a more powerful chip inside and, according to reviewers, better sound quality. Luckily, with these deals below, those upgrades may be had for less.

Beats Solo3: $115

Beats

The on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit for music fans looking for a pair of bright sounding headphones, especially those partial to rock, folk and country tunes. These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Beats Solo3, $115 (reduced from $200)

Beats Studio3: $175

Beats

Beats Studio3 headphones are currently half price for Amazon Prime Day 2022f, making them one of the best headphone deals for discerning listeners willing to pay for quality. On top of its adaptive noise cancelation, it also features real-time audio calibration, fast charging and easy iOS and Android connectivity. This pair of headphones also support spatial audio and offer great comfort, with many reviewers saying they stay comfortable even when they've been worn for hours.

While its original price puts it out of many budget-minded consumers' reach, it's now deeply discounted at Amazon.

Beats Studio3, $175 (reduced from $350)

Powerbeats Pro: $200

Beats

Active users may find the Powerbeats Pro a better fit -- quite literally. These wireless earbuds are designed with comfortable ear hooks for a secure fit, making them ideal for more rigorous activities such as running. Meanwhile, the IPX4 water resistance ensures they're protected even when you're sweating on them every day. Plus, they come in several different colors including Cloud Pink and Glacier Blue.

These workout-ideal headphones from Beats are on sale at Amazon.

Powerbeats Pro, $200 (reduced from $250)

The best Bose headphones deal at Amazon



Bose often rolls out headphones deals, especially on its sought-after QuietComfort models. Also keep an eye on the company's top-of-the-line headphones, as those drop in price every now and then.

Bose QuietComfort 45: $229

The new Bose QuietComfort 45 come with a nice feature set. That includes a 24-hour battery life, fast charging, two different noise-canceling modes and a USB-C port for charging. You can also personalize your listening experience as the headphones come with the Bose app support.

Bose QuietComfort 45, $229 (reduced from $329)

Bose Sport earbuds: $149

Bose

If you're looking for a pair of weather and sweat resistant earbuds, the Bose Sport Earbuds boast an IPX4 rating, which means it has protection from water splashes. To make them easier to control when you're doing your workouts, they also feature a capacitive touch interface. Finally, these earbuds offer up to 15 hours of battery life with the included charging case.

Bose Sport Earbuds, $149 (reduced from $179)

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 gaming headset: $220

Bose via Amazon

This Bose headset is a great choice for gamers. The headset includes a removable gaming module with a noise-rejecting boom mic so other players will be able to hear you loud and clear. This headset can also be worn wirelessly and features a built-in mic system that can make clear phone calls, even in noisy environments.

It's $110 off right now on Amazon.

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 gaming headset, $220 (regularly $330)

The best Sony headphone deals at Amazon

Sony has a few headphone and ear bud deals online right now via their Amazon store.

Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-canceling truly wireless earbuds: $128

Sony Store via Amazon

These Sony earbuds feature and HD noise canceling processor and 24bit audio signal processing for the best sound quality whether you're listening to music, streaming a show or on the phone. The earbuds offer a 24 hour battery life but if you've missed a full charge and you're on the go, these Sony buds only take 10 minutes to charge up to 90 minutes of play time.

Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-canceling truly wireless earbuds, $128 (regularly $200)

Sony WHCH710N noise-canceling headphones: $68

Sony Store via Amazon

These headphones use Sony's dual noise sensor technology to detect what kind of noise environment you're in to provide the best noise cancelation. They have a 35 hour battery life and are smart phone compatible for hands-free calls and other activities with your voice assistant.

Pick them up on major discount for Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Sony WHCH710N noise-canceling headphones, $68 (regularly $150)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you're a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and enjoy most Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals without having to pay.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

Check out our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups



Amazon Prime Day 2022 has some great deals. The online retailer is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here are all of our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups:

Amazon Prime Day deals at Amazon:

Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple tech:

Amazon Prime Day deals on top tech brands

Amazon Prime Day deals on computers, monitors and accessories:

Amazon Prime Day deals on TVs:

Amazon Prime Day deals on cameras and home security:

Amazon Prime Day headphone and speaker deals:

Amazon Prime Day furniture deals:

Amazon Prime Day apparel deals:

Amazon Prime Day cleaning and home deals:

Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals:

Amazon Prime Day travel deals:

Amazon Prime Day health and fitness deals:

Amazon Prime Day deals on toys and games:

Competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sales from other retailers: