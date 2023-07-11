The best anti-Prime Day 2023 deals at Walmart, Best Buy, Wayfair and more competitors

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is on, with tons of hot deals on just about everything from Apple tech to kitchen appliances. However, Amazon isn't the only place that you can save. Several retailers are running major sales with prices that rival Amazon's discounts. Save on top-rated tech and appliances at Best Buy or give yourself a home makeover with Wayfair's major furniture discounts.

Savvy shoppers are calling these sales "anti-Prime Day." We're just calling them serious deals. Keep reading to shop the best deals during anti-Prime Day at more retailers.

Walmart

Walmart+, the retailer's premium shopping membership, is half-off during Walmart+ Week. Walmart+ offers subscribers free two-day shipping on Walmart.com orders, plus same-day delivery of orders over $35 from your local Walmart store.

Walmart+ members also get priority access to the best deals during Walmart+ Week, starting July 10. Members will be able to get a 65" Roku 4K TV for $398, a huge Coleman camping tent for $99, a 15.6" HP laptop for $199, Samsung+ earbuds for $49, plus many more deals. You can preview all the Walmart+ Week deals here.

Oh, and did we mention that Walmart+ members also get a login to Paramount+ included?

Don't delay: This half-price offer expires July 13.

Walmart+ membership (1 year), $49 (reduced from $98)

65" LG 80 Series 4K smart TV with ThinQ AI: $498

Walmart

If you're ready to upgrade your old TV, Walmart+ Week is the perfect time to do it. This LG 80 Series 4K smart TV with ThinQ AI is on sale now for an ultra-low price.

The TV features improved contrast and rich, lifelike color accuracy. It is made with a powerful α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K for top-of-the-line picture and sound quality.



Walmart+ members can score this smart TV for just $498.



65" LG 80 Series 4K smart TV with ThinQ AI, $498 (reduced from $669)

iHome AutoVac Eclipse Pro robot vacuum: $147

Walmart

This iHome AutoVac Eclipse Pro robot vacuum is a total bargain right now a Walmart. The self-emptying robot vacuum maps out your home and cleans it in neat rows to avoid missing any spots.

After each cleaning, this robovac navigates back to the included Auto Empty Base to automatically empty the dustbin contents and recharge. The bin holds weeks of debris, so you won't have to worrying about changing it out after every clean.



Save over $250 on the top-rated robot vacuum now during Walmart+ Week.



iHome AutoVac Eclipse Pro robot vacuum, $147 (reduced from $400)

Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum: $298 (save $302)

Walmart

This 4.3-star-rated Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum can clean your entire home in a precise matrix grid. Its self-emptying base holds up to 60-days worth of dirt and debris. It also features a self-cleaning brush roll and XL HEPA filtration system, making it a great option for picking up pet hair and dander.

"The Shark robot vacuum mapped out my whole downstairs and cleans it as if I did myself with a push vacuum." wrote one Walmart buyer. "I have 3 dogs and it does wonders on my floors with all the hair! [It] transitions from tile, wood floors and area rugs with no problems."

Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum, $298 (reduced from $600)

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set: $28

Walmart

CBS Essentials readers can't get enough of The Pioneer Woman kitchenware -- and Walmart is offering a major steal on a best-selling knife set from the brand during Walmart+ Week. This 4.5-star-rated stainless steel knife block set includes an eight-inch chef knife, an eight-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, five-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, four 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.

Available in four colors.

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $28 (reduced from $40)

The Pioneer Woman 25-piece cookware set: $99

Walmart

We've seen a lot of great sales at Walmart on cookware from Ree Drummond's best-selling The Pioneer Woman line, but this deal is by far the best we've ever seen. Right now, Walmart+ members can score this huge 25-piece set for just $99. For reference, the 12-piece sets from this brand are typically $99 or more, so this is a major steal.

The set is made with a ceramic nonstick coating for healthier cooking and easy cleaning and aluminum construction for faster, more energy efficient cooking. The set includes a 1-quart saucepan with lid, a 3-quart saucepan with lid, a 4.5-quart saute pan with lid, a 5-quart Dutch oven with lid, an 8-inch skillet, a 10-icnh skillet, an egg pan, an acacia wood turner, an acacia wood ladle, four stainless steel mixing bowls in nesting sizes, one stainless steel measuring cups set and a stainless steel measuring spoons set.

Upgrade all of your kitchen cookware and cooking tools with this adorable set for just $99.

The Pioneer Woman 25-piece cookware set, $99 (reduced from $149)

SoloStove Mesa tabletop fire pit: $60

The SoloStove Mesa is a compact, tabletop fire pit option. It offers dual fuel capabilities and SoloStove's signature 360-degree Airflow so that anyone can easily ignite it and enjoy a smokeless, contained fire in their own backyard.

Right now, you can get the SoloStove Mesa for $40 off.

SoloStove Mesa tabletop fire pit, $60 (reduced from $100)

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle: $459

Sony

If you're trying to get a PlayStation 5 console, head over to the Walmart website now -- the console has been going in and out of stock over the past week. You can use the links below to head straight to the PS5 listings at Walmart and see if you can get lucky and find one.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $499

Playstation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (Digital Edition), $459

Xbox Series X: $490

Microsoft

The Xbox Series X boasts 4K resolution at 120 Hz, 3D spatial sound, 1 TB of blazing fast storage (and fast load times). It's backwards compatible with thousands of Xbox games -- even your old Xbox 360 and Xbox games.

Xbox Series X console, $490 (reduced from $599)

Coleman Montana 8-person dome tent: $99

Walmart

Planning a summer camping trip? Then take advantage on this unbeatable deal on the Coleman Montana 8-person dome tent. During Walmart+ Week, it's only $99.

This spacious tent is large enough for the whole family and is easy to set up. Plus, it features Coleman's WeatherTec system with corner welds and inverted seams to help keep water out.

"I ordered this tent for our family of four. We were able to put it together within 20 minutes and were surprised how big it was!" shared one Walmart reviewer. "It easily fit our two large queen air mattresses, dog bed, all of our bags, and we still had room to walk around inside."

Coleman Montana 8-person dome tent, $99 (reduced from $181)

Apple Watch SE: $149

Apple

The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.

Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $149 (reduced from $279)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: $129

Samsung via Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in just two (classic) colors: black and silver. You can customize the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a sold-separately Samsung band of your choice.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm), $129 (reduced from $350)

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm), $199 (reduced from $460)

Shark Vertex cordless vacuum: $199 (save $200)

Walmart

This cordless Shark stick vacuum offers up to 50 minutes of run time. It features Shark's DuoClean PowerFin roller, a powerful deep cleaning nozzle that maintains continuous contact with the floor as you clean so no dirt is missed. The cleaning appliance comes outfitted with powerful LED lights on the nozzle to help you locate dirt, dust and pet hair you might typically miss around your home.

Score the cordless vacuum for $200 off now with the Walmart+ Week early access sale.

Shark Vertex cordless stick vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins, $199 (reduced from $399)

JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker: $69

JBL

Save $21 now on this IPX7-rated JBL waterproof speaker for all your summer pool days.

Pair two of these speakers together for stereo sound, or pair multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers for music that fills your whole yard. But even alone, this speaker offers 20 watts of sound, which is not too shabby. It boasts up to 12 hours of playtime, and offers USB-C quick charge.

JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker, $69 (reduced from $90)

NordicTrack Studio Bike 1000: $417

Walmart

Expand your home gym with this top-rated NordicTrack Studio Bike. The bike includes a touchscreen display that you can use to access virtual workout classes. It offers 22 adjustable resistance levels so that you can customize it to your desired workout and fitness level. The bike comes with a free 30-day iFit Family membership.

Save over $500 on this exercise bike now.

NordicTrack Studio Bike 1000, $417 (reduced from $999)

Get the most popular patio set at Walmart for $190

Save $258 on this outdoor patio set at Walmart. Walmart

Looking to makeover your outdoor living space? Head on over to the Walmart website. We found a really fantastic deal on a top-rated rattan patio set for $190. CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for it: It's our bestselling patio deal of 2023 by far.

Right now you can get this 4.6-star rated patio set by Costway that includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5'' x 25'' x 31''), a loveseat with cushion (43.5'' x 25''x 31'') and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35'' x 18'' x 17.5''). The washable cushions are available four colors: turquoise, red, navy and black.

Says one Walmart reviewer: "This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable. All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."

Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448)

Not quite the right setup for your patio? Check out this smaller, three-piece rattan outdoor furniture set, also on sale at Walmart. It includes a glass-top coffee table and two chairs.

Rattan 3-piece patio furniture set, $155 (reduced from $323)

Save on tech, robot vacuums and top-rated large appliances now at Best Buy.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum: $649



Amazon

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with pet owners in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

The vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $649 (reduced from $800)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $200



Amazon

The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $200 (reduced from $274)

65" Samsung OLED S95B Series 4K smart TV: $1,600



Samsung

Samsung primarily makes QLED TVs, but this Samsung S95B Series 4K smart TV is an excellent OLED smart TV option. With roughly 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels, this TV offers limitless contrast and excellent adjustable lighting. The TV's AI-powered processor drives the intuitive Smart TV Hub, Dolby Atmos sound and expertly upscaled 4K.

65" Samsung OLED S95B Series 4K smart TV, $1,600 (reduced from $2,000)

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: $190

Google via Best Buy

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat is a major energy saver. When you're out of the house, the thermostat turns itself down. And like its competitors, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat can be controlled remotely via an app.

Unlike some other smart thermostats, and even some other Google Nest devices, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat doesn't just process the numbers you feed it daily -- it uses them to adjust the temperature to your preferences. If you allow it, the thermostat will, say, warm the house to 69 degrees by 7 a.m. because it knows you like the house that way when you wake up.

The battery-powered Google Nest Learning Thermostat is said to be compatible with 95% of home heating and air-conditioning systems.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat, $190 (reduced from $250)

Google Pixel 7a: $394 (Save $105)



Google via Best Buy

The Google Pixel 7a is a new release, but Best Buy already has a great deal on the unlocked model during the Best Buy in July sale. The Pixel 7a is marketed to users looking for a more affordable experience. But don't mistake this budget phone for a downgraded-version of from last year's Pixel 7. It's actually got some upgrades hiding inside.

Each model comes with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, powered by the same Tensor G2 processor featured in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Its display is crafted from Corning Gorilla Glass 3, and supports 90Hz, which is great news for mobile gamers and folks who love watching their favorite shows and movies on the go.

The Pixel 7a looks to be a great phone for the price, which is about half of what you'd pay for a premium smartphone from a competitor. Whether you're interested in an upgrade to your old Pixel phone or you need a new one, period, this one will serve you well for less.

Save $105 on an unlocked Google Pixel 7a smartphone at Best Buy today.

Google Pixel 7a, $394 (reduced from $499)

65" LG C2 series OLED smart TV: $1,500



Best Buy

This TV's 65-inch screen features over 8 million self-lit pixels. The TV comes with Google Assistant and Alexa built in. The LG device's a9 Gen4 AI processor adjusts the picture and sound automatically.

65" LG C2 series OLED smart TV, $1,500 (reduced from $1,700)

LG side by side refrigerator with SpacePlus ice: $1,200

LG via Best Buy

This side-by-side refrigerator includes flat panels, discreet pocket handles, top-to-bottom shelving and sleek touch controls hidden away inside your refrigerator. Its space-saving SpacePlus ice feature maximizes freezer space without sacrificing your access to ice on demand.

This fridge is fingerprint and smudge-resistant.

LG side by side refrigerator with SpacePlus ice, $1,200 (reduced from $1,722)

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer: $800



Maytag via Best Buy

This smart appliance has been outfitted with a bunch of cool tech. It features an extra power button to boost stain-fighting performance and Maytag's Advanced Vibration Control to reduce vibration to help keep disruptive noise to a minimum. Its Auto Sensing tech automatically adjusts the water level for the optimal clean and you can customize each cycle with Maytag Cycle Memory, which stores your last setting choices and then applies those options the next time you use that cycle.

This laundry device can be controlled via the Maytag app. Download the app to your phone or tablet to remotely start or stop the machine, and get end-of-cycle notifications.

"Hands down, the best washer I could ever imagine," wrote a verified customer on the Best Buy site.

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer, $800 (reduced from $1,035)

Whirlpool electric dryer with AutoDry drying system: $500



Whirlpool via Best Buy

Whirlpool makes a 4.6-star-rated dryer that boasts an end-of-cycle periodic tumbling option to prevent creases and wrinkles. The top-rated home appliance features three temperature selections and 14 settings.

This massive seven-cubic-foot dryer is on sale at Best Buy now.

Whirlpool electric dryer with AutoDry drying system, $500 (reduced from $675)

Maytag smart electric dryer with Steam and Extra Power button: $850

Maytag via Best Buy

Need more power and more space? This massive 4.5-star-rated, 7.4-cubic-foot Maytag dryer features an Extra Power button. Hitting the button boosts drying power on any cycle by extending time, heat and tumbling. The on-sale dryer includes a Reduce Static setting that adds a fine mist of water to tumbling items near the end of the cycle to stop clothing and sheets from clinging.

Not home? No problem. Use the Maytag app to remotely start or stop your appliance and receive end-of-cycle notifications.

Maytag smart electric dryer with Steam and Extra Power button, $850 (reduced from $1,125)

Save on furniture, kitchen appliances and more at Wayfair now through Wednesday, July 12.

Inbox Zero ergonomic mesh task chair: $78

Wayfair

This 4.4-star-rated mesh ergonomic desk chair is designed for maximum comfort during long study session or home office workdays. It features a backrest that helps maintain the natural curve of the spine, reliable lumbar support and a three-degree curved seat.

"I have been working from home full-time and sit in it all day long. It is quite comfortable," shared on reviewer on Wayfair. "I am happy to report that I have had no problems with it. It was easy to assemble, too!"

Inbox Zero ergonomic mesh task chair, $78 (reduced from $160)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress: $380 and up



Wayfair

If you're in need of a new mattress, check out this deal on the 4.4-star-rated Nora hybrid mattresses. The mattress is 12-inches thick and features temperature-regulating technology.

It's up to 50% off at Wayfair now. Prices vary based on mattress size.

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (twin), $380 (reduced from $899)

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table: $310



Wayfair

This pine dining table comfortably seats four people. It's made from sustainably harvested pine wood and features a distressed finish. Rated 4.3 stars.

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table, $310 (reduced from $725)

AllModern Concord 2-piece upholstered sectional: $1,180

Wayfair

If you're in the market for a new sofa, then look no further: This beautiful 4.5-star-rated AllModern sectional is currently 49% off at Wayfair. The upholstered sectional features a chaise lounge that can be moved to the left or right side of the sofa.

The sectional features hand-built frames made with ultra-durable, solid kiln-dried hardwood.

AllModern Concord 2-piece upholstered sectional, $1,180 (reduced from $2,299)

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker: $150

Wayfair

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker is one of the best coffee makers of 2023. Not only can the top-rated coffee appliance make a single cup of coffee at a time, but it also features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family.

The device features a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand, perfect for making tea and hot chocolate for those cool summer nights.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker, $150 (reduced from $190)

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker: $100



Wayfair

This programmable 14-cup coffee maker by Cuisinart is great for busy households that prefer traditional drip coffee. You can adjust the flavor and temperature settings to fit your preferences and then set it to brew at the desired time so your coffee is ready when you get up. Rated 4.6 stars.

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker, $100 (reduced from $185)

Cusinart Mix It In soft serve ice cream maker: $104

Wayfair

Whip up some fun frozen treats for your friends and family with this professional-grade at-home ice cream maker. Make soft serve, ice cream, sherbet and yogurt with this on-sale device. Plus, add your favorite mix-ins to customize your summer treats.

Right now, you can get it for 57% off.

Cusinart Mix It In soft serve ice cream maker, $104 (reduced from $240)

Cuisinart Professional Series 11-piece stainless steel cookware set: $220

Wayfair

This Cuisinart Professional Series 11-piece stainless-steel cookware set is currently a whopping 64% off.

The 4.7-star-rated set includes one 8-inch nonstick skillet, one 10-inch open skillet, a 2-quart covered saucepan with a steamer insert, a 3-quart saucepan with straining cover, a 3-quart covered saute pan with helper handle and an 8-quart covered stockpot.

Cuisinart Professional Series 11-piece stainless steel cookware set, $220 (reduced from $615)

You can also save on the 13-piece version. This Cuisinart set includes a Dutch oven and a lid.

Cuisinart Professional Series 13-piece stainless steel cookware set, $250 (reduced from $750)

Cuisinart 12-speed stand mixer: $179

Wayfair

This 5.5-quart Cuisinart mixer is a versatile kitchen gadget perfect for all cooking or baking enthusiasts. It features 12 speeds and can be used for baking, making homemade pasta, mixing ice cream, grinding up meats and more.

It comes with three accessories: a dough hook, a flat beater and a whisk. Rated 4.7 stars.

Cuisinart 12-speed stand mixer, $179 (reduced from $460)

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender: $300

Vitamix

The Vitamix Explorian blender is another one of Wayfair's hottest kitchen deals. The kitchen gadget features a 48-ounce container and sturdy, aircraft-grade, stainless-steel blades.

The Vitamix E310 Explorian blender offers 10 different speeds, including a pulse feature. Rated 4.7 stars.

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender, $300 (reduced from $450)

