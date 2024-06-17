How to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics NBA Finals game tonight: Game 5 livestream options

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Luka Dončić #77 of the Dallas Mavericks walks across the court in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game Three of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center on June 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics are headed back to Boston for Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals. Down three games, Luka Doncic and an emboldened Mavericks team dominated the Celtics throughout Game 4. The Mavs staved off elimination from the finals by forcing a Game 5.

Keep reading for how and when to watch this exciting Game 5 of the Mavericks vs. Celtics NBA Finals series.

How and when to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics Game 5

Game 5 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics NBA Finals series will be played on Monday, June 17, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT). The game will air on ABC and stream on Sling TV and the platforms featured below.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics Game 5 without cable

If your cable subscription doesn't carry ABC or you've cut the cord with your cable company, you can still watch tonight's game. Below are the platforms on which you can watch today's game live.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream today's game is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch today's game, you'll need a subscription to the Blue tier, which includes access to your local network affiliate's live feed (excluding CBS). To level up your coverage and get access to sports and content broadcast on ESPN and TNT, subscribe to the Orange + Blue tier plan.

The Blue tier is $45 per month. The Sling Orange + Blue tier costs $60 per month, but the platform currently offers $25 off the first month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $35 for the first month.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, you won't be able to watch CBS-aired programming like next year's NFL games on CBS. To watch these games, plus PGA golf, UEFA Champions League and more live sports, we recommend you also subscribe to Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12 per month after a one-week free trial.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

Sling TV is also our top choice to stream the NHL Finals



There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ABC, NBC and Fox (where available).

You get access to NBA games airing on TNT.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can also catch tonight's game on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to ABC and ESPN, in addition to almost every NFL game next season.

To watch the NBA Finals without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NBA basketball, you'll have access to NFL football, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels with live games. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo, you can cancel anytime.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, so there's something for everyone to enjoy.

There's a seven-day free trial, so you can watch the NBA Finals for free

Fubo includes most channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the NBA Finals live for free

You can watch today's game with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ABC, TNT, local network affiliates and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch today's game, the 2024 NBA playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL games next season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

Watch today's game live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can also watch tonight's game on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch sports without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This ultra-thin, multi-directional digital antenna with a 65-mile range can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and features a 12-foot digital coax cable.

The best place to get NBA Finals fan gear: Fanatics



Rooting from home is more fun while repping your team with the latest NBA fan gear. Fanatics is our first stop for the newest NBA fan gear, our go-to for the latest drop of NBA Finals merch like jerseys, commemorative T-shirts, hats and more. Fanatics also has just-released NFL Draft jerseys, like No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams' new Chicago Bears jersey. Fanatics is offering up to 25% sitewide through June 17 at 11:59 p.m. ET when you use code DIVE at checkout. Some exclusions apply.

2024 NBA Playoffs: Full playoff schedule and results

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in Game One of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 06, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

2024 NBA Finals schedule

The 2024 NBA Finals is a best-of-seven series beginning on June 6, 2024 airing on ABC. All times Eastern.

* = if necessary

Boston leads the series 3-1.

Conference finals results

Below are the results of the 2024 NBA conference. finals

Eastern Conference

(1) Boston vs. (6) Indiana

• Game 1: Celtics 133, Pacers 128 (OT)

• Game 2: Celtics 126, Pacers 110

• Game 3: Celtics 114, Pacers 111

• Game 4: Celtics 105, Pacers 102



Boston wins series 4-0

Western Conference

3) Minnesota vs. (5) Dallas

• Game 1: Mavericks 108, Timberwolves 105

• Game 2: Mavericks 109, Timberwolves 108

• Game 3: Mavericks 116, Timberwolves 107

• Game 4: Timberwolves 105, Mavericks 100

• Game 5: Mavericks 124, Timberwolves 103

Dallas wins series 4-1

Conference semifinals

The second round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel is complete. Here are the results:

Eastern Conference

All times Eastern

(1) Boston vs. (4) Cleveland

• Game 1: Celtics 120, Cavaliers 95

• Game 2: Cavaliers 118, Celtics 94

• Game 3: Celtics 106, Cavaliers 93

• Game 4: Celtics 109, Cavaliers 102

• Game 5: Celtics 113, Cavaliers 98

Boston wins series 4-1

(2) New York vs. (6) Indiana

• Game 1: Knicks 121, Pacers 117

• Game 2: Knicks 130, Pacers 121

• Game 3: Pacers 111, Knicks 106

• Game 4: Pacers 121, Knicks 89

• Game 5: Knicks 121, Pacers 91

• Game 6: Pacers 116, Knicks 103

• Game 7: Pacers 130, Knicks 109

Indiana wins series 4-3

Western Conference

All times Eastern

(1) Oklahoma City vs. (5) Dallas

• Game 1: Thunder 117, Mavericks 95

• Game 2: Mavericks 119, Thunder 110

• Game 3: Mavericks 105, Thunder 101

• Game 4: Thunder 100, Mavericks 96

• Game 5: Mavericks 104, Thunder 92

• Game 6: Mavericks 117, Thunder 116

Dallas wins series 4-2

(2) Denver vs. (3) Minnesota

• Game 1: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 99

• Game 2: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 80

• Game 3: Nuggets 117, Timberwolves 90

• Game 4: Nuggets 115, Timberwolves 107

• Game 5: Nuggets 112, Timberwolves 97

• Game 6: Timberwolves 115, Nuggets 70

• Game 7: Timberwolves 98, Nuggets 90

Minnesota wins series 4-3

First round

The first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel is complete. Here are the results:

Eastern Conference

All times Eastern Standard Time

(1) Boston vs. (8) Miami

• Game 1: Celtics 114, Heat 94

• Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 101

• Game 3: Celtics 104, Heat 84

• Game 4: Celtics 102, Heat 88

• Game 5: Celtics 118, Heat 84

Boston wins series 4-1

(2) New York vs. (7) Philadelphia

• Game 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104

• Game 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101

• Game 3: 76ers 125, Knicks 114

• Game 4: Knicks 97, 76ers 92

• Game 5: 76ers 112, Knicks 106 (OT)

• Game 6: Knicks 118, 76ers 115

New York wins series 4-2

(3) Milwaukee vs. (6) Indiana

• Game 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94

• Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108

• Game 3: Pacers 121, Bucks 118 (OT)

• Game 4: Pacers 126, Bucks 113

• Game 5: Bucks 115, Pacers 92

• Game 6: Pacers 120, Bucks 98

Indiana wins series 4-2

(4) Cleveland vs. (5) Orlando

• Game 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83

• Game 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86

• Game 3: Magic 121, Cavaliers 83

• Game 4: Magic 112, Cavaliers 89

• Game 5: Cavaliers 104, Magic 103

• Game 6: Magic 103, Cavaliers 96

• Game 7: Cavaliers 106, Magic 94

Cleveland wins series 4-3

Western Conference

All times Eastern Standard Time

(1) Oklahoma City vs. (8) New Orleans

• Game 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92

• Game 2: Thunder 124, Pelicans 92

• Game 3: Thunder 106, Pelicans 85

• Game 4: Thunder 97, Pelicans 89

Oklahoma City wins series 4-0

(2) Denver vs. (7) L.A. Lakers

• Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103

• Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99

• Game 3: Nuggets 112, Lakers 105

• Game 4: Lakers 119, Nuggets 108

• Game 5: Nuggets 108, Lakers 106

Denver wins series 4-1

(3) Minnesota vs. (6) Phoenix

• Game 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95

• Game 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93

• Game 3: Timberwolves 126, Suns 109

• Game 4: Timberwolves 122, Suns 116

Minnesota wins series 4-0

(4) LA Clippers vs. (5) Dallas

• Game 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97

• Game 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93

• Game 3: Mavericks 101, Clippers 90

• Game 4: Clippers 116, Mavericks 111

• Game 5: Mavericks 123, Clippers 93

• Game 6: Mavericks 114, Clippers 101

Dallas wins series 4-2

Play-In Tournament

The 2024 SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament took place April 16-19. Here are the results:

Eastern Conference

Western Conference







