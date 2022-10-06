The new Google Pixel 7 was just unveiled. Find out how to preorder it today.

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Google

At today's Made by Google event, the company showcased the brand new Google Pixel 7 and several other new releases. Here's what you need to know about the new devices and how to preorder them now.

Google is releasing a set of upgraded tech, with preorders starting today. The updated Google Pixel lineup includes the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro. New additions to the Pixel line include the brand new Google Pixel smartwatch and new Google Pixel tablet.

Most of these items will ship before Christmas and Hanukkah -- so you can grab one for yourself or someone on your holiday list.

Keep reading to find out how to preorder the new Google devices today.

New Google Pixel devices

Google unveiled a number of exciting new devices including additions to its smartphone lineup, a new tablet and a new smartwatch.

Google Pixel 7

Best Buy

The new Google Pixel 7 will have a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with improved brightness. The device offers up to a 72-hour battery life when using Extreme Battery Saver mode. The Google Pixel 7 will include Google's new Tensor G2 processor for improved performance. The chip provides enhanced voice assistant functionality.

Google announced a slew of security and privacy updates including the Titan M2 security chip. The Google Pixel 7 includes five years of guaranteed security updates. The device features a protected computing feature to give Google Pixel users increased data privacy and a built-in VPN.

The new Google Pixel 7 will include computational photography to sharpen blurry images. The Google Pixel 7 will include Google's Real Tone feature to more accurately photograph different skin tones. The phone also includes a Guided Frame accessibility feature to help users that are blind, or have low vision, accurately frame themselves and subjects in photos. The video camera includes a new cinematic blur feature for improved picture quality, stabilization and depth.

Google also announced a new clear calling feature. The function uses machine learning to reduce background noise and provide an improved calling experience.

The Google Pixel 7 is available for preorder now. Delivery begins Oct. 13.

Google Pixel 7 (128 GB, unlocked), $599

Google Pixel 7 (256 GB, unlocked), $699

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Best Buy

During the Made for Google event, the company touted the Google Pixel 7 Pro as its most advanced smartphone yet. The premium smartphone features a 6.7" QHD display with 25% higher peak brightness and a polished aluminum finish.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro features an enhanced three-camera system. It features a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The ultra-wide lens is 20% wider than the prior model and offers stronger autofocus. The smartphone includes enhanced zoom capabilities for clearer photos up to a 30x zoom.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is available for preorder today with delivery beginning on Oct. 13.

When you preorder the Google Pixel 7 Pro unlocked thorough Best Buy, you can also get a $200 Best Buy gift card.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128 GB, unlocked), $899

Google Pixel 7 Pro (256 GB, unlocked), $999

Google Pixel 7 Pro (512 GB, unlocked), $1,099

Google Pixel Watch

Best Buy

The Google Pixel Watch features a round face with customizable watch faces and tons of band options. It includes an all day battery life with up to 24 hours on a single charge. The Watch includes the Google Home App to adjust your thermostat or connect to your smart home devices. Users can play music, track fitness activity and receive notifications from their connected phone.

The Google Pixel Watch is the first Android smartwatch to include integrated Fitbit features. The watch's health features include heart rate monitoring, workout tracking, sleep tracking and more. Google advised that fall detection will be available in 2023. The watch comes with a free six-month subscription to Fitbit premium and 3 months of YouTube Premium.

The Watch comes in black, silver and gold.

Google Pixel Watch, $349

Google Pixel tablet

Google

The Google Pixel tablet is a highly customizable Android tablet. Like the Google Pixel smartphones. the tablet is built with the new Google Tensor G2 processor. The tablet features a new nano ceramic coating for a soft matte feel. The tablet has a recycled aluminum body as part of Google's new sustainability focus. Google created a charging speaker dock for the tablet, for use as a home voice assistant and smart speaker.

Unlike the other devices unveiled, the Google Pixel tablet will not be available for preorder until 2023.

The best deals on Google Pixel 6 smartphones

Now that the Google Pixel 7 has launched, there are deals on the Google Pixel 6.

You might be able to get a free phone through your wireless carrier, but that will likely require you to open an additional line or extend your contract. These carrier-locked phones at Best Buy can be used with your current plan.

Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone (128 GB): $399 (save $500)

Google via Amazon

Right now at Best Buy, you can save $500 on the 128 GB version of the Google Pixel 6 Pro. The 5G smartphone with an advanced pixel camera and telephoto lens is rated 4.1 stars out of 5 by Amazon users. Choose from three colors; all are on sale. This deal is for an unlocked version of the phone, meaning you can use it with the cell provider of your choice.

Google Pixel 6 Pro (128GB), $399 (reduced from $899)

Google Pixel 6 smartphone (128 GB): $199 (save $500)

Google via Amazon

The main difference between this phone and the Google Pixel 6 Pro is the camera system; the Pro's is more advanced. But this one gets the job done. In fact, on Amazon, the Pixel 6 boasts a higher user rating than the Pixel 6 Pro: 4.3 stars.

Save $500 at Best Buy now.

Google Pixel 6 (128GB), $199 (reduced from $699)

If you like taking pictures and videos, you'll want a phone with more memory. Best Buy is offering the same $500 off deal on the 256GB Pixel 6 smartphone.

Google Pixel 6 (256GB), $299 (reduced from $799)

Google Pixel 6a (128 GB): $349 (save $101)

Amazon

The 4.2-star-rated Google Pixel 6a features the same Tensor chip found in the Pixel 6. The Pixel 6a has a 6-inch OLED screen, IP67 protection against dust and water and 24-hour battery life.

There are a few downsides to the Pixel 6a to note. Because it's a budget phone, the Google Pixel 6a is not made of premium materials like the Google Pixel 6. (The Pixel 6a features thermoplastic construction and a more fragile Gorilla Glass 3 screen.) You'll also be sacrificing camera quality with the Pixel 6a -- its 12.2MP main camera pales in comparison to the 50MP camera on the Pixel 6.

The Pixel 6a is a great budget phone, but why not pay nearly $200 less for a Pixel 6 and get a better device?

Google Pixel 6a, $349 (reduced from $450)

