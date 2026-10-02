Live Updates: Trump vows Iran war will end "right after the election" or sooner, as 9,000 troops head to Mideast
What to know about the Iran war today:
- The USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and the USS Makin Island Amphibious Group are heading for the Middle East, a U.S. official tells CBS News. When they arrive, the U.S. could have three aircraft carrier groups, with around 20,000 forces, in the region.
- "I'm ensuring that Iran will be very quickly ended," President Trump said Thursday, insisting that Iran's ruling theocracy "is ready to fold up," and that he believes the U.S. will win the seven-month war "right after the election," if not before the U.S. midterms in early November.
- The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis accused the rebels on Thursday of attacking an electricity distribution station in the Saudi city of Medina, home to the second holiest site in Islam. The alleged attack drew strong condemnation from across the Muslim world.
Saudi coalition accuses Houthis of drone attack on holy city of Medina
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen said Thursday that the Houthis struck an electricity distribution station in Medina, Saudi Arabia, a city that is home to the second holiest site in Islam. The alleged attack drew strong condemnation from the Muslim world.
Fighting has intensified significantly in Yemen in recent weeks, with government forces reporting multiple airstrikes on Houthi targets overnight and AFP journalists hearing explosions in the Houthi-held capital Sanaa.
The Saudi-led coalition said the Houthi drone struck Medina's Taibah electricity distribution station, which provides power to the Prophet's Mosque, Islam's second holiest site. The Houthis denied any involvement.
Saudi-led coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said a drone struck the Taibah electricity distribution station early Tuesday morning.
"The investigation and evidence gathered by the competent authorities have confirmed the involvement of the Terrorist Houthi Militia in planning and executing this cowardly terrorist act, based on after-action review and the wreckage of the drone used," he said in a statement.
The coalition said one transformer was taken out of service without affecting the wider electricity network.
CBS/AFP
Trump says Iran "ready to fold up" and "will be very quickly ended"
Speaking in Denton, Texas, Thursday night at the Peterbilt Motors facility, President Trump said Iran "is ready to fold up."
He said he believed the U.S. would win the war "right after the election," referring to the U.S. midterm elections in early November.
"Maybe before the election," he added.
"I'm ensuring that Iran will be very quickly ended," the president said, promising that U.S. energy prices, which have soared due to the war, would be "rapidly, rapidly coming" down.
Mr. Trump said the U.S. was "trying to be nice" to Iran's current leader, but "we don't know who the hell to deal with, to be honest with you. Nobody wants to be president."
U.S. military deployment in the Middle East set to swell by some 9,000 forces
The USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and the USS Makin Island Amphibious Group are headed to the Middle East, a U.S. official confirmed to CBS News on Thursday.
That could mean a total of three U.S. carrier strike groups and two amphibious ready groups being deployed to the region at the same time, at least unless and until one of the groups is rotated out of the region.
A U.S. official told the Associated Press that some 7,000 sailors and 2,000 U.S. Marines were on their way as part of the deployment. That would bring the total number of U.S. forces in the region to approximately 20,000, along with hundreds of vessels and aircraft.
The forces could arrive by the end of October, the official told the AP.
The USS George H.W. Bush and the USS George Washington are already in the area, along with the USS Boxer amphibious readiness group.
Trump suggests Iran may be linked to FlyDubai incident
President Trump suggested Thursday that Iran could be linked to the alleged attempted hijacking of an Israel-bound FlyDubai plane.
When asked by reporters if he had been briefed about any links between Iran and the co-pilot who allegedly attacked the flight's captain and attempted to crash the plane before being subdued by passengers, Mr. Trump said, "we're working on it right now."
"I would say the answer, based on what I'm hearing, is yes," Mr. Trump said. "But we're working on it right now."
Mr. Trump did not provide further details.
When asked if the co-pilot could have been working for or with Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, Mr. Trump said he "could've been, yeah."
In response to a question about potential U.S. retaliation if Tehran was connected to the attack, Mr. Trump said, "they'll be hit, very hard, don't worry."