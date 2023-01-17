Best OLED TVs in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

OLED TVs are popular due to their high level of contrast and color accuracy. If you're looking to upgrade your TV, an OLED is an excellent choice. There are tons of top-rated OLED smart TVs available from popular brands, like LG, Sony and Samsung.

Plus, some of the best OLED TVs are on sale now. Keep reading to explore the best OLED TVs of 2023

If you're still watching an older TV, you may want to consider upgrading to a new OLED TV. OLED technology is popular with gamers, sports enthusiasts and avid movie watchers due to its high brightness and strong picture quality. OLED displays feature millions of individually lit pixels to provide deep colors and high contrast.

The best OLED TVs of 2023



We've found the best OLED TVs from top brands, such as Samsung, LG, and Sony. Plus, many of these top-rated OLED TVs are on sale now.

LG OLED C1 series 4K smart TV

Amazon

This smart TV from LG features a brilliant OLED display and a 120 Hz refresh rate for efficient performance while gaming. It also uses AI technology to detect changes in scenes and genres, adjusting the display accordingly.

This LG OLED TV includes a game-optimizer-setting menu that makes it easy to toggle between modes while playing. Different options are available to smooth out gameplay, reduce latency and improve performance.

55" LG OLED C1 series 4K TV, $1,269 (reduced from $1,500)

LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV



LG via Amazon

According to the brand, this LG TV designed to compete with Samsung's "The Frame," features a gallery design that "hugs the wall." This smart TV is meant to blend in seamlessly with any other wall art you might have.

The OLED TV features 4K-upscaling, a Filmmaker Mode to enhance your viewing experience with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, plus built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV plus, Disney plus and LG channels.

An Amazon customer called the TV "the best 4K panel I've ever owned." "The panel actually does look like wall art hanging in my viewing room," they commented.

65" LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV, $2,197 (regularly $3,000)

Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV



Amazon

The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker. This smart TV comes with access to Google TV, and works with most voice assistants.

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV, $1,698 (reduced from $2,300)

LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV



Amazon

This 4K smart TV with Alexa built in has a 65-inch OLED display. The LG TV adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically to provide the best viewing experience, no matter what you are watching.

It's also a popular choice for gaming due to its 120 Hz refresh rate and gaming mode feature.

65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV, $1,696 (regularly $2,300)

Samsung OLED S95B Series 4K smart TV



Amazon

Samsung primarily makes QLED TVs, but this Samsung S95B Series 4K smart TV is an excellent OLED option. With roughly 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels, this TV offers limitless contrast and excellent adjustable lighting. The TV's AI-powered processor drives the intuitive Smart TV Hub, Dolby Atmos sound and expertly upscaled 4K.

55" Samsung OLED S95B Series 4K smart TV, $1,448 (reduced from $2,198)

65" Samsung OLED S95B Series 4K smart TV, $1,998 (reduced from $2,998)

Vizio OLED SmartCast smart TV

Walmart

This 4K smart TV with SmartCast offers Dolby Bright Vision Mode for enhanced accuracy, color saturation, black detail, and brightness. It also has Apple AirPlay and Chromecast built-in.

55" Vizio OLED SmartCast smart TV, $1,198

