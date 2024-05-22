How to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Playoffs game tonight: Game 1 livestream options

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Dallas Mavericks face the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight for Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference finals. It's been twenty years since the Wolves last made the cut to the NBA conference finals, while the Mavericks last made an appearance in 2022.

An intense matchup you won't want to miss, keep reading for all the ways you can watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 1 tonight.

How and when to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 1

Game 1 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Western Conference finals will be played on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT). The game will air on TNT and stream on Sling TV and the platforms featured below.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 1 without cable

If your cable subscription doesn't carry TNT or you've cut the cord with your cable company, you can still watch today's game. Below are the platforms on which you can watch today's game live.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream today's NBA playoff game is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch today's game, you'll need a subscription to the Orange tier, which includes TNT and ESPN. For access to more NBA games, upgrade to the Orange + Blue tier (recommended), which includes the games played on ABC.

The Orange tier is normally $40 per month, but Sling TV has an offer for new subscribers where you can get your first month for $15. The Orange + Blue tier costs $35 for your first month, and $60 per month after that. There's also an NBA playoffs package deal where you can save $30 when you pre-pay for three months of service on any tier. You can cancel anytime.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, you won't be able to watch CBS-aired programming like next year's NFL games on CBS. To watch these games, plus PGA golf, UEFA Champions League and more live sports, we recommend you also subscribe to Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12 per month after a one-week free trial.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

Sling TV is our top choice to stream the NBA Playoffs

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ABC, ESPN and TNT.

You get access to NFL games airing on ESPN next season at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Max, formerly known as HBO Max, is known for streaming top-tier HBO content like "Succession" and "House of the Dragon". Now, NBA fans can enjoy NBA Playoffs games airing on TNT on the streamer with the B/R sports add-on. You'll need a Max subscription to access B/R sports content like the NBA Playoffs and the NHL Playoffs. Some blackouts do apply.

A subscription to Max starts at $10 per month. The B/R sports add-on is currently free.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Mavericks vs. Timberwolves game live for free

You can watch today's game with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ABC, TNT, local network affiliates and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch today's game, the 2024 NBA playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL games next season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

2024 NBA Playoffs: Full playoff schedule

Below is the schedule for the NBA conference finals. All times Eastern.

Eastern Conference

(1) Boston vs. (6) Indiana

• Game 1: Pacers vs. Celtics, Tuesday, May 21 (8:00 ET, ESPN)

• Game 2: Pacers vs. Celtics, Thursday, May 23 (8:00 ET, ESPN)

• Game 3: Celtics vs. Pacers, Saturday, May 25 (8:30 ET, ABC)

• Game 4: Celtics vs. Pacers, Monday, May 27 (8:00 ET, ESPN)

• Game 5: Pacers vs. Celtics, Wednesday, May 29 (8:00 ET, ESPN)*

• Game 6: Celtics vs. Pacers, Friday, May 31 (8:00 ET, ESPN)*

• Game 7: Pacers vs. Celtics, Sunday, June 2 (8:00 ET, ESPN)*

* = if necessary

Western Conference

3) Minnesota vs. (5) Dallas

• Game 1: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, Wednesday, May 22 (8:30 ET, TNT)

• Game 2: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, Friday, May 24 (8:30 ET, TNT)

• Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, Sunday, May 26 (8:00 ET, TNT)

• Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, Tuesday, May 28 (8:30 ET, TNT)

• Game 5: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, Thursday, May 30 (8:30 ET, TNT)*

• Game 6: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, Saturday, June 1 (8:30 ET, TNT)*

• Game 7: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, Monday, June 3 (8:30 ET, TNT)*

* = if necessary

2024 NBA Playoffs: Conference semifinals

Below are the scores and standings for the second round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

(1) Boston vs. (4) Cleveland

• Game 1: Celtics 120, Cavaliers 95

• Game 2: Cavaliers 118, Celtics 94

• Game 3: Celtics 106, Cavaliers 93

• Game 4: Celtics 109, Cavaliers 102

• Game 5: Celtics 113, Cavaliers 98

Boston wins series 4-1

(2) New York vs. (6) Indiana

• Game 1: Knicks 121, Pacers 117

• Game 2: Knicks 130, Pacers 121

• Game 3: Pacers 111, Knicks 106

• Game 4: Pacers 121, Knicks 89

• Game 5: Knicks 121, Pacers 91

• Game 6: Pacers, 116, Knicks 103

• Game 7: Pacers 130, Knicks 109

Indiana wins series 4-3

Western Conference

(1) Oklahoma City vs. (5) Dallas

• Game 1: Thunder 117, Mavericks 95

• Game 2: Mavericks 119, Thunder 110

• Game 3: Mavericks 105, Thunder 101

• Game 4: Thunder 100, Mavericks 96

• Game 5: Mavericks 104, Thunder 92

• Game 6: Mavericks 117, Thunder 116

Dallas wins series 4-2

(2) Denver vs. (3) Minnesota

• Game 1: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 99

• Game 2: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 80

• Game 3: Nuggets 117, Timberwolves 90

• Game 4: Nuggets 115, Timberwolves 107

• Game 5: Nuggets 112, Timberwolves 97

• Game 6: Timberwolves 115, Nuggets 70

• Game 7: Timberwolves 98, Nuggets 90

Minnesota wins series 4-3

First round results

Below are the results from the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Eastern Conference

(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Miami Heat

• Game 1: Celtics 114, Heat 94

• Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 101

• Game 3: Celtics 104, Heat 84

• Game 4: Celtics 102, Heat 88

• Game 5: Celtics 118, Heat 84

(2) New York Knicks vs. (7) Philadelphia 76ers

• Game 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104

• Game 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101

• Game 3: 76ers 125, Knicks 114

• Game 4: Knicks 97, 76ers 92

• Game 5: 76ers 112, Knicks 106 (OT)

• Game 6: Knicks 118, 76ers 115

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Indiana Pacers

• Game 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94

• Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108

• Game 3: Pacers 121, Bucks 118

• Game 4: Pacers 126, Bucks 113

• Game 5: Bucks 115, Pacers 92

• Game 6: Pacers 120, Bucks 98

(4) Cleveland vs. (5) Orlando

• Game 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83

• Game 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86

• Game 3: Magic 121, Cavaliers 83

• Game 4: Magic 112, Cavaliers 89

• Game 5: Cavaliers 104, Magic 103

• Game 6: Magic 103, Cavaliers 96

• Game 7: Cavaliers 106, Magic 94

Western Conference

(1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. (8) New Orleans Pelicans

• Game 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92

• Game 2: Thunder 124, Pelicans 92

• Game 3: Thunder 106, Pelicans 85

• Game 4: Thunder 97, Pelicans 89

(2) Denver Nuggets vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers

• Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103

• Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99

• Game 3: Nuggets 112, Lakers 105

• Game 4: Lakers 119, Nuggets 108

• Game 5: Nuggets 108, Lakers 106

(3) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (6) Phoenix Suns

• Game 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95

• Game 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93

• Game 3: Timberwolves 129, Suns 109

• Game 4: Timberwolves 112, Suns 116

(4) LA Clippers vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks

• Game 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97

• Game 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93

• Game 3: Mavericks 101, Clippers 90

• Game 4: Clippers 116, Mavericks 111

• Game 5: Mavericks 123, Clippers 93

• Game 6: Mavericks 114, Mavericks 101

Conference finals schedule

The conference finals will begin May 21-22, but can move up to May 19-20 if the prior round's series ends early.

NBA Finals schedule

The 2024 NBA Finals will begin on June 6, airing on ABC.