How to watch tonight's Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars NHL Playoffs game tonight: Game 1 livestream options

The Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars NHL Western Conference finals series begins tonight. The Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks in seven games in the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, while the Stars dominated in the Colorado Avalanche in six games to move on to the Western Conference finals.

Keep reading to find out how and when to watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars Game 1 tonight.

How and when to watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars Game 1

Game 1 of the Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs series will be played on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT). The game will air on TNT and stream on Sling TV and the platforms featured below.

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars Game 1 without cable

If your cable subscription doesn't carry TNT, or you've cut the cord with your cable company, you can still watch the playoffs. Below are the platforms on which you can watch today's NHL Playoffs game.

If you don't have cable and you want to watch the today's game, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream playoff games is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch hockey in the postseason, you'll need a subscription to the Orange + Blue tier.

Sling's Orange + Blue tier costs $60 per month, but the platform is currently offering $25 off the first month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $35 for the first month. You can cancel anytime.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, you won't be able to watch CBS-aired programming like next year's NFL games on CBS. If you're looking for one live TV streaming platform to watch all your favorite sports, we suggest a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

Sling TV is our top choice to stream the NHL Playoffs



There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ABC, NBC and Fox (where available).

You get access to NHL games airing on TNT and TBS, which Fubo doesn't carry.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Max, formerly known as HBO Max, is known for streaming top-tier HBO content like "Succession" and "House of the Dragon". Now, hockey fans can enjoy NHL Playoffs games airing on TNT and TBS on the streamer with the B/R Sports add-on. You'll need a Max subscription to access B/R Sports content like the NHL Playoffs and the NBA Playoffs. Some blackouts do apply.

A subscription to Max starts at $10 per month. The B/R sports add-on is currently free.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Oilers vs. Stars game live for free

You can watch today's game with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ABC, TNT, TBS, local network affiliates and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch the 2024 NHL Playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL games next season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

2024 NHL Playoffs: Full schedule

Below are the schedules, standings and scores for the 2024 NHL Playoffs.

2024 NHL Conference Finals schedule

The NHL conference finals are a best-of-seven series beginning on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

Eastern Conference Final

(1) New York Rangers vs. (1) Florida Panthers

Game 1: | Panthers 3, Rangers 0

Game 2: | Friday, May 24, 8 p.m. | at NYR | TV: ESPN

Game 3: | Sunday, May 26, 3 p.m. | at FLA | TV: ABC

Game 4: | Tuesday, May 28, 8 p.m. | at FLA | TV: ESPN

*Game 5: | Thursday, May 30, 8 p.m. | at NYR | TV: ESPN

*Game 6: | Saturday, June 1, 8 p.m. | at FLA | TV: ABC

*Game 7: | Monday, June 3, 8 p.m. | at NYR | TV: ESPN

Western Conference Final

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: | Thursday, May 23, 8:30 p.m. | at DAL | TV: TNT

Game 2: | Saturday, May 25, 8 p.m. | at DAL | TV: TNT

Game 3: | Monday, May 27, 8:30 p.m. | at EDM | TV: TNT

Game 4: | Wednesday, May 29, 8:30 p.m. | at EDM | TV: TNT

*Game 5: | Friday, May 31, TBD | at DAL | TV: TNT

*Game 6: | Sunday, June 2, TBD | at EDM | TV: TNT

*Game 7: | Tuesday, June 4, TBD | at DAL | TV: TNT

Second round schedule

Below are the scores for the second round of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Eastern Conference

(1) New York Rangers vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1: | Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

Game 2: | Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 (OT2) | Recap

Game 3: | Rangers 3, Hurricanes 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Hurricanes 4, Rangers 3 | Recap

Game 5: | Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1 | Recap

Game 6: | Rangers 5, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

New York wins 4-2

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (2) Boston Bruins

Game 1: | Bruins 5, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Panthers 6, Bruins 1| Recap

Game 3: | Panthers 6, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Panthers 3, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 5: | Bruins 2, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 6: | Panthers 2, Bruins 1 | Recap

Florida wins 4-2

Western Conference

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: | Avalanche 4, Stars 3 | Recap

Game 2: | Stars 5, Avalanche 3 | Recap

Game 3: | Stars 4, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Game 4: | Stars 5, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Game 5: | Avalanche 5, Stars 3 | Recap

Game 6: | Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (2 OT) | Recap

Dallas wins the series 4-2

(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: | Canucks 5, Oilers 4| Recap

Game 2: | Oilers 4, Canucks 3 | Recap

Game 3: | Canucks 4, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 4: | Oilers 3, Canucks 2 | Recap

Game 5: | Canucks 3, Oilers 2 | Recap

Game 6: | Oilers 5, Canucks 1 | Recap

Game 7: | Oilers 3, Canucks 2 | Recap

Edmonton wins 4-3

First round results

Below are the scores for the first round of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Eastern Conference

(1) New York Rangers vs. (WC2) Washington Capitals

Game 1: | Rangers 4, Capitals 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Rangers 4, Capitals 3 | Recap

Game 3: | Rangers 3, Capitals 1 | Recap

Game 4: | Rangers 4, Capitals 2 | Recap

(2) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3) New York Islanders

Game 1: | Hurricanes 3, Islanders 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Hurricanes 5, Islanders 3 | Recap

Game 3: | Hurricanes 3, Islanders 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Islanders 3, Hurricanes 2 (2OT) | Recap

Game 5: | Hurricanes 6, Islanders 3 | Recap

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (WC1) Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 1: | Panthers 3, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 2: | Panthers 3, Lightning 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: | Panthers 5, Lightning 3 | Recap

Game 4: | Lightning 6, Panthers 3 | Recap

Game 5: | Panthers 6, Lightning 1 | Recap

(2) Boston Bruins vs. (3) Toronto Maple Leafs

Game 1: | Bruins 5, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Maple Leafs 3, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 3: | Bruins 4, Maple Leafs 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Bruins 3, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

Game 5: | Maple Leafs 2, Bruins 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 6: | Maple Leafs 2, Bruins 1| Recap

Game 7: | Bruins 2, Maple Leafs 1 (OT) | Recap

Western Conference

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (WC2) Vegas Golden Knights

Game 1: | Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 | Recap

Game 2: | Golden Knights 2, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 3: | Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: | Stars 4, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 5: | Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 6: | Golden Knights 2, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 7: | Stars 2, Golden Knights 1| Recap

(2) Winnipeg Jets vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: | Jets 7, Avalanche 6 | Recap

Game 2: | Avalanche 5, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 3: | Avalanche 6, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Avalanche 5, Jets 1 | Recap

Game 5: | Avalanche 6, Jets 3 | Recap

(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (WC1) Nashville Predators

Game 1: | Canucks 4, Predators 2 | Recap

Game 2: | Predators 4, Canucks 1 | Recap

Game 3: | Canucks 2, Predators 1 | Recap

Game 4: | Canucks 4, Predators 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: | Predators 2, Canucks 1 | Recap

Game 6: | Canucks 1, Predators 0 | Recap

(2) Edmonton Oilers vs. (3) Los Angeles Kings

Game 1: | Oilers 7, Kings 4 | Recap

Game 2: | Kings 5, Oilers 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: | Oilers 6, Kings 1 | Recap

Game 4: | Oilers 1, Kings 0 | Recap

Game 5: | Oilers 4, Kings 3 | Recap

When are the NHL Stanley Cup Finals?

The Stanley Cup Final is currently scheduled to begin on June 3, 2024. That date could change based on the duration of the Stanley Cup Conference finals.