Who's on the ballot in the NYC mayoral election? Meet the candidates in the Democratic primary

The New York City mayoral race is heating up as the June 2025 primary election approaches. The Democratic candidates face off in their next debate this week, and early voting starts this weekend.

Eleven Democratic candidates are running to replace incumbent New York City Mayor Eric Adams in a crowded primary. Adams is running for reelection as an independent, so he bypasses the primary and will face the winner of the Democratic field, along with Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa and fellow independent candidate Jim Walden, in the November general election.

If former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo loses the Democratic primary, he will still appear on the November ballot as an independent. If state Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani loses, he will likely still appear for the Working Families Party.

The second Democratic debate is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, June 12. Early voting for the primary starts this Saturday, June 14 and will take place for nine days ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, June 24.

NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams

New York City mayoral candidate Adrienne Adams appears on "The Point" with Marcia Kramer. CBS News New York

New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams hopes to break the glass ceiling and become the first woman to live in Gracie Mansion -- and the first woman of color.

In our April interview, Adams spoke about suing to keep ICE off Rikers Island and the deadline to close the jail complex, her plan to provide guaranteed income for homeless families, threats of federal tariffs and funding cuts, Mayor Eric Adams' (no relation) decision to run as an independent and his relationship with the White House, navigating the city's budget negotiations, how to handle quality of life concerns, and NYPD staffing and overtime strains.

Her message to New Yorkers: "I am the leader that will do that work -- the leader that's already been doing that work. And all I have to say, wife, mother, grandmother, give it to the woman, and we're going to get things done, just move me over into that side of City Hall."

Former state Assemblyman Michael Blake

New York City mayoral candidate Michael Blake appears on "The Point" with Marcia Kramer. CBS News New York

Michael Blake worked for former President Barack Obama and represented the Bronx in the New York State Assembly. Now, he wants to be mayor.

"I'm the only person who has federal, state and local experience," he said in our February interview. "When you think about who has to be a mayor, a mayor is a manager. We're talking about a $100 billion dollar enterprise of a city where we can transform what's possible."

He went on to speak about Mayor Adams' relationship with President Trump, which he called "unacceptable," and how to make the city more affordable under his plan for "guaranteed income" and "local median income," along with affordable housing, universal child care, and bringing back businesses to drive commercial revenue. He also shared his thoughts on some cost-saving policies from other candidates, and the impact of Canadian tariffs on local utilities.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Democratic mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo speaks during in the New York City Democratic Mayoral Primary Debate at NBC Studios on June 4, 2025 in New York City. Yuki Iwamura / Getty Images

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made a big splash when he entered the race in March and has been polling as the frontrunner ever since.

"I know what needs to be done and I know how to do it. Experience matters. Leading New York City in the midst of a crisis is not the time or the place for on-the-job training," he said in his campaign announcement.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has largely stayed out of mayoral politics since leaving office, came forward to endorse Cuomo, pointing to his experience and leadership as governor.

"In sizing up the field in the race for mayor, there is one candidate whose management experience and government know-how stand above the others: Andrew Cuomo," Bloomberg said in a statement.

Cuomo announced would run on both the Democratic and independent tickets, so he can be on the ballot in November whether he wins the primary or not. He was a favorite punching bag in the first debate, as the other candidates repeatedly brought up his sexual harassment scandal.

Cuomo was forced to resign as governor in 2021 after the state attorney general's office found he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and created a hostile work environment. He denied the allegations but ultimately stepped down in the face of an impeachment investigation.

His administration was also accused of lying about the number of nursing home residents who died during the COVID pandemic, and he is currently under investigation by the Department of Justice.

NYC Comptroller Brad Lander

New York City mayoral candidate Brad Lander appears on "The Point" with Marcia Kramer. CBS News New York

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander thinks it's time for new leadership at City Hall.

In our February interview, he addressed Mr. Trump's threats to kill congestion pricing, Mayor Adams' since-dropped corruption case, Cuomo's decision to join the race, and his plan for ethics reform at City Hall.

Lander went on to speak about the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration and the economic impact, how to address homelessness and mental illness with supportive housing, a plan to use the city pension fund to help municipal employees buy homes, and how to increase voter participation and spread his message.

State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani appears on "The Point" with Marcia Kramer. CBS News New York

State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani represents part of Queens and recently earned the endorsement of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the race. The democratic socialist built a campaign based on lowering the cost of living, including a rent freeze on stabilized units.

A May 2025 Emerson College poll of Democratic candidates placed him second with 23% behind Cuomo at 35%, and he told Kramer he believes a significant get-out-the-vote effort could be consequential. If there's a candidate who appears most likely to potentially defeat Cuomo in the primary, Mamdani may be it.

In our March interview, Kramer asked him about Mayor Adams' corruption scandal and turnover in his administration, what he thinks about Cuomo and Speaker Adams joining the race, and how he would fund his plans for free buses and universal free child care. He also spoke about fighting federal funding cuts, his push to get younger voters to the polls, raising the corporate tax rate, bipartisan politics and what brings him hope.

State Sen. Zellnor Myrie

New York City mayoral candidate Zellnor Myrie appears on "The Point" with Marcia Kramer. CBS News New York

State Sen. Zellnor Myrie took over Eric Adams' state Senate seat in 2019, and now he wants to do it again.

"I'm a New Yorkers through and through," he said in our January interview.

Myrie, who represents part of Brooklyn, said he would focus on making the city safer and more affordable, including a lofty plan to build a million apartments and a law enforcement strategy that includes more police officers. He went on to discuss how to address mental illness on the streets and subways, Mayor Adams' progress on public safety and the mayor's relationship with Mr. Trump, saying the city needs fresh leadership with "integrity" and is "serious about the job."

He also spoke about how to address the MTA's budget gap in Albany, Gov. Kathy Hochul's inflation refund checks, threats to the state's sanctuary laws, and the deadline to close Rikers Island.

State Sen. Jessica Ramos

New York City mayoral candidate Jessica Ramos appears on "The Point" with Marcia Kramer. CBS News New York

State Sen. Jessica Ramos also thinks the clock has run out on Mayor Adams' administration. While she is still in the race, she made a stunning announcement to endorse Cuomo, telling her supporters to rank him No. 1 on the ballot due to her low polling numbers and inability to raise money. It was a surprising turnaround for someone who was once one of Cuomo's harshest critics.

She said she now believes Cuomo is the best person to take on Mr. Trump.

"We need serious governing. We need delivery over dogma. Knowing how to govern matters, and that's why I'm endorsing Andrew Cuomo for mayor today," Ramos said. "This wasn't an easy decision."

In our January interview, Ramos said her record is what sets her apart, pointing to legislation to raise the minimum wage and expand child care affordability. She answered questions about housing and "City of Yes," her plan for property tax reform, addressing safety and mental illness on the subway. She went on to speak about taxing billionaires, as well as helping small businesses, funding the MTA's capital plan in the state budget, and some more personal questions, like why she doesn't have a drivers license.

Former NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer

New York City mayoral candidate Scott Stringer appears on "The Point" with Marcia Kramer. CBS News New York

Former New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer ran for mayor once before, now he thinks the second time is the charm.

In our interview from last December, he said he would lead with "competence," referencing former Mayor Ed Koch's 1997 campaign slogan.

Stringer answered questions about Mr. Trump's mass deportation threats, his plan to align policing and mental health services, building affordable housing and supporting congestion pricing. He said he would be "the streets mayor" and look to expand the bus network and fair fares program.

Businessman Whitney Tilson

New York City mayoral candidate Whitney Tilson appears on "The Point" with Marcia Kramer. CBS News New York

Whitney Tilson spent his childhood in Tanzania and Nicaragua, climbs mountains for sport and participated in the Stanford marshmallow challenge -- making him a mayoral candidate like no other.

In our January interview, the former hedge fund manager spoke about his "disappointment" in Mayor Adams, taking a hyper localized approach to public safety, growing the city's economy by making it more business friendly (calling the loss of the potential Amazon headquarters in Long Island City, Queens "crazy"), and how to address the cost of living and housing affordability.

He also shared his thoughts on improving schools and called for lifting the cap on charter schools. He went on to speak about spending on asylum seekers, and said he supports deporting serious criminals under the current sanctuary laws.

Additional Democratic candidates Dr. Selma Bartholomew and Paperboy Love Prince did not appear on "The Point."

Other citywide elections on the primary ballot

In order to vote in the primary, you must be registered as either a Democrat or Republican.

The Democratic ballot includes citywide elections for public advocate and comptroller. Some districts will also vote for borough president, City Council, district attorney, supreme court and civil judges.

Incumbent Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is running for reelection against Democratic challengers Marty Dolan and Jenifer Rajkumar.

The Democratic primary for comptroller features Justin Brannan, Mark Levine, Kevin Parker and Ismael Perez. The Republican primary features Peter Kefalas and Danniel Maio.

CLICK HERE to look up a sample ballot for your party and district.

