NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams joins race for mayor

New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams is joining the race for mayor, entering a crowded field of Democratic candidates, including Mayor Eric Adams and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The speaker filed paperwork last week and is expected to kick off her campaign Sunday with an event in Jamaica, Queens.

"New Yorkers can't afford to live here, City Hall is in chaos, and Donald Trump is corrupting our city's independence. It's time to stand up," she wrote in a statement. "I never planned to run for Mayor, but I'm not giving up on New York City. Our city deserves a leader that serves its people first and always, not someone focused on themselves and their own political interests. I'm a public servant, mother, Queens girl and I'm running for Mayor. No drama, no nonsense—just my commitment to leading with competence and integrity."

Earlier this week, Adams gave her fourth and final State of the City address. She touted what she has done to improve housing, health, safety and education for New Yorkers.

She also pointed to new proposals, such as expanding affordable child care, creating new community health and wellness centers, and expanding seven-day library service.

"The dignity and trust in government leadership has been shaken in our city, and it must be restored," she said. "We have faced similar moments in our Democracy before, where hope felt beyond our reach. But still, we stand."

Adams was first elected to the City Council in November 2017, representing Jamaica, Richmond Hill, Rochdale Village and South Ozone Park in Queens. She became the council's first African American speaker in January 2022.

She has no relation to Mayor Adams. Other candidates in the race include City Comptroller Brad Lander, State Sen. Jessica Ramos, State Sen. Zellnor Myrie, Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani and former comptroller Scott Stringer.

