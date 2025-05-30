NYC among 3 dozen Tri-State area cities named on Trump administration's list targeting sanctuary policies

President Trump's executive order to crack down on sanctuary policies names three dozen cities around New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Executive Order 14287: Protecting American Communities from Criminal Aliens required the list be published to identify sanctuary jurisdictions based on factors like compliance with federal law enforcement, information restrictions and legal protections for migrants who entered the country illegally.

The Department of Homeland Security posted the list Friday, alleging these jurisdictions are "deliberately and shamefully obstructing the enforcement of federal immigration laws endangering American communities."

"Sanctuary cities protect dangerous criminal aliens from facing consequences and put law enforcement in peril," the release said.

DHS said each jurisdiction will receive a formal notice of its non-compliance with federal statutes, ordering an immediate review and revision of their policies to align with federal immigration laws.

The release noted that the list can be changed at any time and will be updated regularly.

New York cities on DHS sanctuary list

New York State is named on the list, along with a dozen cities, including New York City.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is scheduled to answer questions about the state's sanctuary status next month during a House committee hearing on Capitol Hill. Mayor Eric Adams previously joined the mayors of Boston, Chicago and Denver to address the city's policies, as well.

Albany

Beacon

East Hampton

Hudson

Ithaca

Kingston

New Paltz

New York City

Newburgh

Poughkeepsie

Rochester

Syracuse

The following 15 counties are also listed for their sanctuary status: Albany, Dutchess, Monroe, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Tompkins, Ulster, Warren, Wayne, Westchester and Yates.

New Jersey cities on DHS sanctuary list

New Jersey is also on the list, along with 18 cities and Burlington, Cumberland and Warren counties.

Last week, the Justice Department sued Newark, Hoboken, Jersey City, Paterson, and their respective mayors, of their sanctuary policies.

Asbury Park

Bloomfield

Camden

East Orange

Hoboken

Jersey City

Leonia

Linden

Maplewood

Montclair Township

Newark

North Bergen

Paterson

Plainfield

Prospect Park

South Orange

Trenton

Union City

Connecticut cities on DHS sanctuary list

Connecticut is listed along with its Tri-State neighbors and the following six cities:

East Haven

Hamden

Hartford

New Haven

New London

Windham

Gov. Ned Lamont released a statement Friday, pushing back on the characterization.

"We want local law enforcement focused on maintaining the safety of our neighborhoods and helping to get those who commit serious crimes off our streets. Connecticut's Trust Act, which was originally bipartisan, is consistent with federal constitutional standards and reflects sound public safety priorities," Lamont wrote. "I am focused on making sure people feel safe in our schools, churches, and elsewhere. Nothing about this makes Connecticut a 'sanctuary' in any legal or practical sense - it makes our state one that upholds the Constitution, respects the rule of law, and prioritizes the safety and well-being of our communities."

The overall list names cities in three dozen states across the country.

By and large, the Trump administration has not been successful challenging sanctuary city laws. Several prior rulings have said the feds cannot use spending powers, or withhold funds, to coerce compliance with immigration laws. Courts have also ruled that state and local governments have autonomy to determine their own policies.

