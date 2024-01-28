Scott Stringer on why he wants another shot at taking on Eric Adams for NYC mayor

Talking Points: Scott Stringer on why he wants another shot to run for mayor

Eric Adams just passed the halfway mark in his term as mayor. He's got two years to go, but already people are seeking to topple him.

Scott Stringer is a familiar face in New York politics - state lawmaker, Manhattan borough president, city comptroller, and a man who lost the mayor's race to Adams. Now, he wants to try again.

So what possibly is in his mind?

"Look, I love this city and I love public service, and I think this city needs a new direction. We are not well served by this administration," he told CBS New York's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer. "If I have a chance to move this city forward, to invest in education, to invest in housing, to invest in the issues that people - we - feel strongly about, then it's a campaign worth waging."

