NYC Mayor Eric Adams says he was "targeted for humiliation" in now-dismissed corruption case

Mayor Eric Adams says FBI "plotted" to seize his phones at 2023 NYC Marathon to "embarrass him"

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he felt offended and humiliated by his now-dismissed corruption case.

His comments come amid questions about his meeting with President Trump last week.

Adams thanks Trump for DOJ dropping corruption case

It was Adams' first face-to-face meeting with the president since the Justice Department ordered his corruption case dropped.

It meant so much to him that he posted about it repeatedly on social media. In the posts, Adams said he was concerned about infrastructure and an offshore wind farm that has been halted by the Trump administration.

Mr. Trump, meanwhile, said Adams came to thank him.

CBS News New York political reporter Marcia Kramer asked Adams which version was the truth.

"And the first thing I did when I walked in his office is say thank you," he said.

FBI planned to seize Adams' phones at NYC Marathon, mayor says

Adams then offered his most detailed explanation yet about the pain and humiliation he felt as the FBI investigation closed in on him, including a plan to take his phones at the New York City Marathon.

"I was targeted for humiliation. And think about this for a moment, Marcia. They, I went to the marathon. I was there to hold the tape," Adams said. "They were plotting at the marathon, where the globe was watching who crossed the end ... They were hoping to take my phones on the international scale."

He continued, "That doesn't bother you? That I'm the mayor of the City of New York, and the entire globe, for the most part, was watching a marathon, and they were plotting, 'Let's get him there. Let's see how we can embarrass him and humiliate this city.'"

While the FBI did not seize Adams' phones at the marathon, newly unsealed records about the investigation into the mayor say the FBI considered taking his phones at the finish line because they knew he would be there.

Instead, they stopped him in the street the next day as he left an event at New York University.

The unsealed documents also included several warrants sought by the FBI, including one search of the Fort Lee, New Jersey, condo where Adams' girlfriend, Tracy Collins, lives.