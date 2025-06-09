Protests in New York over ICE raids draw response from lawmakers

New Yorkers are pushing back on President Trump's immigration policies.

Some two dozen people were arrested during a sit-in protest at Trump Tower in New York City Monday afternoon.

The protesters sat down in the lobby of Trump Tower and chanted "bring them back," in an apparent reference to Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportations to El Salvador.

Video posted to social media showed NYPD officers placing demonstrators in zip ties and escorting them from the building.

There were no initial reports of violence or injuries at the protest.

Another protest in Lower Manhattan

From politicians to union leaders, protesters gathered in Lower Manhattan on Monday to call for an end to U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement raids across the country.

"None of this, brothers and sisters, is making our city safer," City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said.

"These ICE raids are not making us any more safe. They're doing the opposite," City Councilman Justin Brannan said.

Read more: NYC lawmakers say they were denied access to ICE facility at Federal Plaza

L.A. protests on the minds of New Yorkers

They also called for the release of David Huerta, a member of the Service Employees International Union, which organized the Monday rally near City Hall. He was arrested and accused of interfering with officers during protests in Los Angeles.

"Are we ready to fight for the immigrants who've always powered our country?" Manny Pastreich, president of SEIU Local 32BJ, asked the crowd. "Are we ready to fight for our union family?"

"We are a city of immigrants! We are a country of immigrants!" Brannan said.

"We will not be silenced!" Adams added.

"Stand up and fight now for our most vulnerable"

A CBS News poll conducted last week showed 54% of Americans approve of President Trump's program to deport people illegally in the U.S., but the protesters who gathered Monday said they don't see it that way.

"An immigrant rights and human rights and labor rights are all bound up together, and if we don't stand up and fight back now for our most vulnerable then no one else will!" Brannan said.

There is another rally planned for Tuesday evening in Foley Square that will also call for ICE to stay out of New York and for a stop to mass deportations.