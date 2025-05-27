NYC congestion pricing heads to court as MTA fights Trump administration's push to end program

A hearing will be held Tuesday on the future of congestion pricing in New York City. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority filed a preliminary injunction to fight efforts by the Trump administration to end the controversial tolling program.

The hearing is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday at the federal courthouse in Lower Manhattan.

A group of congestion pricing advocates, including City Comptroller Brad Lander, will rally outside the court at 9:15 a.m. to show their support for the program.

NYC congestion pricing still in effect

The MTA is asking the court to stop the U.S. Department of Transportation from following through on its threat to end congestion pricing. In court Tuesday, each side will have 45 minutes to present their arguments.

If the preliminary injunction is granted, the DOT would not be able to penalize the MTA for keeping the cameras on until the court makes a final decision in the case.

The hearing comes after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy gave New York multiple deadlines to stop the program. He said federal funding would be withheld for future programs in the city, like the Second Avenue Subway, and even in other parts of the state. The most recent deadline was imposed on May 21.

The MTA sent a letter to Duffy last week saying congestion pricing is legal and that he doesn't have the authority to terminate it. The MTA said, as of April, there were 12% fewer vehicles entering the Congestion Relief Zone on a typical day compared to before the toll.

Duffy has said he sees congestion pricing as a burden to low and middle income drivers, truck drivers and businesses.

After last week's deadline passed, the DOT said it may implement "compliance actions" as soon as May 28.

The MTA board is also scheduled to meet Wednesday and is expected to share an update on the efforts.