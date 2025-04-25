Rikers Island ICE office lawsuit pits mayoral candidates against each other

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has lost another round in his efforts to allow federal agents to open an office on Rikers Island.

State Supreme Court Justice Mary Rosado extended a temporary restraining order Friday until she can hear further arguments. There will still have to be a court hearing on the merits of the case and the power of the mayor to sign executive orders of his choosing.

This is a suit that pits the two sides of City Hall against each other: the mayor vs. New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams. Both are running for mayor, and both sides say the other's arguments are political.

It's become a battle over President Trump's immigration policies and the desire to deport those who commit violent acts.

Supporters argue ICE presence increases public safety

First Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro signed the executive order allowing the feds on Rikers to assist in conducting criminal investigations of migrants involved in violent crimes.

He says their presence increases public safety and efforts to stop the move endanger New Yorkers.

"It's preventing the city from protecting itself against violent transnational criminal gangs that have been declared terrorist organizations," he said.

Mastro pointedly noted that only a few days ago, Mayor Adams and "border czar" Tom Homan announced the arrest of 27 alleged members of a violent Venezuelan street gang who reportedly engaged in narcotics, guns and sex trafficking.

Court papers filed by the city charged that the City Council's suit ''has one clear aim, to impugn the mayor's credibility during an election year."

Council speaker accuses mayor of selling out city

Council Speaker Adams sees another political motive.

"Mayor Adams has made abundantly clear that he is more than willing to sell out the city's sovereignty and the safety of New Yorkers in exchange for special treatment from the Trump administration in his federal corruption case," she said.

A group of anti-deportation advocates rallied outside Supreme Court after the judge's order came down.

"Allowing ICE to unnecessarily have the keys to Rikers would not only enable the Trump administration to undermine constitutional rights but also the health and safety our entire city," Council Speaker Adams said.