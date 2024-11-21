NYC Mayor Eric Adams' "City of Yes" rezoning plan moving ahead to full City Council vote

New Yorkers voice opinions for and against "City of Yes"

NEW YORK — Mayor Eric Adams' massive rezoning plan known as "City of Yes" cleared a major hurdle Thursday, passing key City Council committee votes, with some modifications.

It can now move ahead to a full City Council vote.

"The most historical housing reform in the history of the city," Adams said.

"City of Yes" would add 80,000 new housing units

To combat New York City's rental vacancy rate hitting a 50-year low of 1.4%, the original proposal aimed to add 109,000 new housing units across the five boroughs by changing longstanding zoning laws.

The committees passed this plan with modifications, which brings that number down to 80,000 new units.

"We did our absolute best in making the considerations for all the communities," City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said.

But some concern remains, especially from residential neighborhoods in the outer boroughs.

"It feels like a little of borough discrimination," City Council Member Kamillah Hanks said.

"These are middle-class neighborhoods, and they're just gonna be expected to take more density without anything in return for it," City Councilman David Carr said.

The new plan made concessions on the proposal which would allow homeowners to convert a garage or basement into an in-law suite, and instead of eliminating parking requirements for all new buildings, different rules would apply to different neighborhoods depending on its proximity to public transit.

"The parking mandates are maintained in areas that would likely produce that level of parking to meet market demand regardless," Adrienne Adams said.

"There's gonna be a reduction in parking felt in Staten Island and southwest Brooklyn, unfortunately," Carr said.

NYC would invest $5 billion into housing, infrastructure updates

Along with rezoning, the city would also invest $5 billion into housing and infrastructure updates, with $1 billion of that coming from the state.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement:

"New York has a housing affordability crisis and there's only one way out: build more housing. That's why earlier this year, I fought tooth-and-nail for a major package of reforms and investments that will build thousands of new homes for everyday New Yorkers. We got it done in part because of strong partnerships with our colleagues in New York City, and I'm proud to stand with them as they move forward with their plan to build a little more housing in every neighborhood. Now we're adding a $1 billion state commitment to support affordable housing in New York City. We need all hands on deck to build more housing and make New York more affordable for all of us."

"I don't feel like it's going to address the entire housing need, but I feel like it's a step in the right direction," City Councilman Kevin Riley said.

This modified plan will go to full council vote on Dec. 5.