DOJ opens investigation into Andrew Cuomo over pandemic testimony to Congress

By Andres Triay,
Jacob Rosen
Justice Department Reporter
Jake Rosen is a reporter covering the Department of Justice. He was previously a campaign digital reporter covering President Trump's 2024 campaign and also served as an associate producer for "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," where he worked with Brennan for two years on the broadcast. Rosen has been a producer for several CBS News podcasts, including "The Takeout," "The Debrief" and "Agent of Betrayal: The Double Life of Robert Hanssen."
The Justice Department has opened an investigation into former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo concerning his testimony to Congress during the COVID-19 pandemic, two officials familiar with the matter told CBS News Tuesday.

The investigation comes months after the DOJ dropped charges against current New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Both Adams and Cuomo are running for mayor in the upcoming election.

The news was first reported by The New York Times.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

