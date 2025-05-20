DOJ opens investigation into Andrew Cuomo over pandemic testimony to Congress

The Justice Department has opened an investigation into former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo concerning his testimony to Congress during the COVID-19 pandemic, two officials familiar with the matter told CBS News Tuesday.

The investigation comes months after the DOJ dropped charges against current New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Both Adams and Cuomo are running for mayor in the upcoming election.

The news was first reported by The New York Times.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.