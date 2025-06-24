Where do I vote in NYC's mayoral primary election? Here's how to find your polling place.

Tuesday is the last chance for New York City voters to cast their ballots in the primary elections, including the Democratic race for mayor.

Here's what to know about where to vote and how to find your polling site on Election Day.

Where do I vote in NYC?

New Yorkers can find their poll site on the city's Board of Elections website by CLICKING HERE and entering their home address.

Your Election Day polling location may be different than your early voting site. Voters are encouraged to doublecheck their polling location, as polling sites may have changed since the last election.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Voters who are in line by 9 p.m. can cast a ballot.

Can I drop off a mail-in ballot on Election Day?

Voters can drop off absentee ballots and envelopes in absentee ballot boxes at any Board of Elections office or Election Day site until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Those dropping off absentee ballots will not have to wait in line with those voting in person.

Absentee ballots postmarked June 24 will still be accepted, as long as they are received by July 1.

Does your polling place change automatically if you move?

No. Voters must notify the New York City Board of Elections if they move.

The deadline to request a change of address for the primary election was June 9. If a New Yorker tries to vote at the polling site for their new address and their name is not listed, they may be offered an affidavit ballot.

What's on the ballot for NYC's primary election?

New Yorkers will be voting for candidates running for mayor, city comptroller, public advocate, borough president and City Council. The winners will then be on the ballot for the general election on Nov. 4.

Sample ballots can be found at findmypollsite.vote.nyc.