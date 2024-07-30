Comptroller Brad Lander announces run for New York City mayor. Here's why he wants the job.

NEW YORK -- There has been a stunning development in the world of New York City politics.

Comptroller Brad Lander has decided to step away from a good shot at being reelected to instead run for mayor and attempt to unseat Eric Adams.

It is clearly the season of discontent in the Democratic Party. First, Joe Biden was pushed out of the presidential race and now a bunch of New York City Democrats are targeting Adams. Some are waltzing around a decision and some have said they're in the hunt, but Lander has definitively pushed the button with a slick campaign video that says he's all in.

"Why does a city that means so much to so many have leadership that delivers so little for so few?" Lander says on the ad.

"A moment for better, stronger leadership that delivers real results"

Lander is walking a path that few have traveled, giving up his job as comptroller after just one term, a job he clearly could have won again, to embark on the uncertain task of trying to unseat an incumbent mayor.

"I love the job as comptroller. I don't give it up lightly, but this is a moment for better, stronger leadership that delivers real results," Lander said Tuesday.

And as he walked and talked with CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer in his Park Slope neighborhood, Lander discussed the many reasons he decided to roll the dice on his political future.

"I'm running for mayor to deliver a safer, more affordable, more livable and a better-run city for New Yorkers in every single neighborhood. That's what I'll be working on every day," Lander said.

The field figures to be large

Lander is not the only one in the hunt to replace Adams. Former Comptroller Scott Stringer has announced, as has Brooklyn state Sen. Zelnor Myrie.

And then there are those still thinking about it: Andrew Cuomo, Queens Sen. Jessica Ramos, Kathryn Garcia, Queens Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, and former Council Speaker Christine Quinn.

Some say it could hinge on the two federal investigations that are swirling around the mayor's campaign aides and and appointees.

Adams, a frequent critic of Lander, was dismissive of the comptroller's entry into the race.

"I knew he was doing an announcement. I thought his announcement was to go to assist the first woman of color to be the president of the United States, not take the second man of color from being the mayor of the City of New York," Kramer said.

"Mayor Adams promised to get stuff done, but he's not getting the stuff done. that matters every day to New Yorkers," Lander said.

Get ready for potential Democratic Party dominoes

Lander's decision to run for mayor is sure to start off a feeding frenzy to replace him as comptroller. Assemblywoman Jennifer Rajkumar has already announced. Several term-limited City Council members are looking at a run and so is Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine.

"It's something that I'm seriously exploring. No announcement today, but I think it's no secret that I've been looking at the race, so stay tuned," Levine said.

So now we're in for a season of Democratic Party dominoes. If Levine runs for comptroller, that will leave the Manhattan borough president's seat open and so on and so on. We're going to need a score card. Fortunately, the election isn't until 2025.