NYC Mayor Eric Adams to attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration

What does Trump's inauguration mean for New York?

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams will be among the guests at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration Monday in Washington, D.C.

The announcement came after Adams abruptly canceled his morning appearances, including his remarks at the 39th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. tribute at Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM).

"In the early hours of Monday morning, the Trump administration reached out inviting Mayor Adams to attend the inauguration at the incoming administration's request. Mayor Adams accepted on behalf of New York City," a spokesperson for the mayor posted on social media.

His schedule says he will attend the inauguration at 12 p.m. and then return to New York City.

As CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer reports, Trump's first days in office will be focused on border security, the economy and what he calls "restoring common sense." New Yorkers will be closely watching his mass deportation plan and changes to birthright citizenship, as well as what it means for the northern border and the status of the state and local tax deduction, known as SALT.

Adams' recent meeting with Trump in Florida

Adams met with Trump last week in Florida, where sources said they spoke for about an hour, discussing immigration and other issues.

In a statement, the mayor said they "had a productive conversation about New York's needs and what's best for our city, and how the federal government can play a more helpful role in improving the lives of New Yorkers."

Meanwhile, Adams' attorney asked a judge to dismiss the federal indictment against him, because of an op-ed written by the prosecutor who brought the charges in the case.

Alex Spiro cited a column written by former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams, saying it trashes both the mayor and members of city government. He argued the comments would interfere with Adams receiving a fair trial.

The mayor was indicted last year on federal bribery and campaign finance charges, and several members of his administration came under investigation and resigned or retired. He pleaded not guilty and said he would not step down, insisting he could still run the city.

His trial is set for April, but Trump has said he would consider pardoning him once he takes office.

Hochul directs flags to full staff for inauguration

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered flags to be raised to full staff Monday for the inauguration. Flags have been lowered since Dec. 29 in honor of late President Jimmy Carter.

In a statement, the governor said, in part, "We are all Americans as we observe the centuries-old traditions of inauguration day," adding, "regardless of your political views, the American tradition of the peaceful transition of power is something to celebrate."

Hochul said flags will be lowered again Tuesday to continue the 30-day mourning period for Carter.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he canceled his trip to the inauguration while the state is digging out from a snowstorm.

