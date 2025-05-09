Watch CBS News
NYC Mayor Eric Adams meeting with President Trump at White House Friday

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Judge extends temporary block on Rikers Island ICE office
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is meeting with President Trump at the White House Friday. 

The mayor's office said Adams and a deputy mayor will meet with Trump to discuss key New York City priorities, including infrastructure projects, federal funding and more. 

Adams has come under intense criticism over his willingness to work with the Trump administration, particularly in the wake of the Department of Justice dropping its bribery and corruption case against him. The Adams administration has moved to allow federal immigration agents to open an office on Rikers Island to help coordinate investigations into international terror groups involved in serious violent crimes, like MS-13, which is a Trump administration priority. A judge has temporarily blocked that move, however. 

Adams, who is running for reelection as an independent, was blasted by other mayoral candidates and political rivals for the decision. 

"Mayor Adams has made abundantly clear that he is more than willing to sell out the city's sovereignty and the safety of New Yorkers in exchange for special treatment from the Trump administration in his federal corruption case," New York City Council Speaker and candidate for mayor Adrienne Adams previously said. 

Friday's White House meeting also comes as Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to testify before a House committee in June about sanctuary city laws in New York and other states. Adams previously testified at a similar hearing, during which he strongly denied any quid-pro-quo with the Trump administration over his charges being dropped. 

