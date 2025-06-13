In NYC mayor's race, Brad Lander, Zohran Mamdani cross-endorse each other

A day after the final debate in the Democratic primary race for New York City mayor, two leading contenders cross-endorsed each other. Comptroller Brad Lander and Queens Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani made the announcement Friday morning.

The two say their joint commitment is an effort to unite against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who leads most polls.

"I am proud to rank our principled and progressive comptroller number two on my ballot, because we are both fighting for a city every New Yorker can afford," Mamdani wrote.

"Four years ago, we wound up with one of the worst mayors in our history, largely because the two top alternatives in the race did not come together and join forces to cross-endorse each other. We can't afford to make that mistake again. I'm proud to cross-endorse Zohran, because of his strong commitment to a more affordable New York, and to stop the corrupt, morally bankrupt, unacceptable Andrew Cuomo from becoming mayor of a city he doesn't even like," Lander wrote.

While most recent polls have Cuomo in the lead, Mamdani has emerged as a serious challenger, placing second in most of those same polls. Lander's campaign got a boost Thursday when the majority of a panel put together by the New York Times said he was their top choice for mayor. Cuomo recently got a surprise endorsement from former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and Mamdani was recently endorsed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Candidates spar during NYC mayor debate

During Thursday's debate, Mamdani directed a question at Cuomo.

"Andrew Cuomo, you have received millions of dollars in funding from the very billionaires who put Donald Trump back into office. Will you now look at the camera and tell your Super PAC to return those millions of dollars?" Mamdani said.

"I know you don't understand the law, but it would be illegal for me to direct an independent expenditure committee," Cuomo said.

Cuomo took issue with Mamdani's position on Israel. Mamdani has called the war in Gaza a genocide, and won't say Israel should exist as a Jewish state.

"I'm not Mr. Mamdani. I'm not antisemitic. I'm not divisive. I didn't say I would boycott Israel," Cuomo said. "We should be selling unity, not the division that this man is spreading."

Lander took aim at the sexual harassment allegations that led to Cuomo's departure from office.

"Everybody here knows that you sexually harassed women," Lander said.

"Those are just boldfaced lies, and you know it," Cuomo said.

Early voting in the primary, which uses ranked choice voting, begins Saturday.

