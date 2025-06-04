New Yorkers are not satisfied with quality of life in NYC, survey finds

New Yorkers say they're not satisfied with quality of life in new survey

New Yorkers are dissatisfied with the quality of life in New York City, according to new data from the Citizens Budget Commission.

The recently surveyed residents are sending a clear message: The city isn't delivering enough.

New data from the CBC reveals widespread dissatisfaction with quality of life, government services and public safety.

Only 34% of New Yorkers rate citywide quality of life as "excellent" or "good," which is a sharp drop from 51% in 2017. Only 27% rate city services positively, plummeting from 44% in 2017.

Housing, homelessness and mental health services rate among the worst, and only 42% of residents say they feel safe in their neighborhoods, despite NYPD data showing major crimes are down.

NYC mayor race faces 1st debate tonight

The survey comes with less than three weeks to the New York City mayoral primary elections, and the race is heating up.

Nine democratic candidates will face off Wednesday night on the debate stage, trying to convince voters why they should be the city's next mayor.

Recent polling shows Andrew Cuomo and Zohran Mamdani are leading the group. The list of contenders also includes Adrienne Adams, Michael Blake, Brad Lander, Zellnor Myrie, Jessica Ramos, Scott Stringer and Whitney Tilson.

Political experts believe the debate will touch on topics like crime, immigration, education, congestion pricing and affordable housing.

The debate is one of two that will be held before the June 24 primary elections. New York City Mayor Eric Adams will not be taking part, because he is running for reelection as an independent.