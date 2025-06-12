NYC Democratic mayoral candidates jump on opportunity to question Andrew Cuomo

The candidates in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary all tried to stand out Thursday night their final debate before the election.

It was a high octane night with many candidates again focusing on former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who remains at the top of the polls.

Cuomo, Mamdani trade criticisms

When given an opportunity to question Cuomo, his opponents took their best shots.

"Andrew Cuomo, you have received millions of dollars in funding from the very billionaires who put Donald Trump back into office. Will you now look at the camera and tell your Super PAC to return those millions of dollars?" Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani said.

"I know you don't understand the law, but it would be illegal for me to direct an independent expenditure committee," Cuomo said.

Cuomo tried to return the favor by asking Whitney Tilson, a former hedge fund manager, to critique Mamdani's pledge for free buses, a rent freeze and other goodies paid for by a "Tax the Rich" plan that he says would raise taxes no more than in New Jersey.

"If his plan were implemented would result in New York City businesses paying double the tax rate of New Jersey, triple that of Connecticut, five times that of Florida, which would lead to an exodus of businesses and jobs," Tilson said.

Mamdani's position on Israel also became a flashpoint. He calls the war in Gaza genocide, and while he supports Israel's right to exist, he will not say it should exist as a Jewish state.

"I'm not Mr. Mamdani. I'm not antisemitic. I'm not divisive. I didn't say I would boycott Israel," Cuomo said. "We should be selling unity, not the division that this man is spreading."

"The reason he doesn't have a message for Muslim New Yorkers is because he has nothing to say to us," Mamdani said.

Lander takes shots over Cuomo's sexual harassment allegations

Brad Lander took shots at Cuomo over the sexual harassment charges that were leveled against him.

"Everybody here knows that you sexually harassed women," Lander said.

"Those are just boldfaced lies, and you know it," Cuomo said.

"You admitted it at the time," Lander said.

"And frankly, it's frightening that you can look at a camera and lie that easily," Cuomo said.

Age and experience also became an issue. The moderators pointed out that if he is elected, Cuomo would be 76 if he completed two terms, and that Mamdani would be the youngest mayor ever at 33.

Cuomo took shots at Mamdani for being an assemblyman for only four years with a staff of five.

"To put a person in this seat at this time with no experience is reckless and dangerous," Cuomo said.

He also took shots at Lander's work of comptroller as a qualifier to be mayor.

"This was the fiscal watchdog under the Eric Adams administration, which was like the bookkeeper at Tammany Hall," Cuomo said.

"I've gotten so many Eric Adams contracts canceled, we can't keep track," Lander responded.



Early voting starts Saturday and Election Day is June 24. The election will employ ranked choice voting.