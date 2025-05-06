Andrew Cuomo to run for NYC mayor as a Democrat and on an independent ballot line

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced plans Tuesday to run on an independent ballot line regardless of whether he wins the Democratic primary.

Cuomo has always been one to play political chess 20 moves ahead of the next guy, so in what some might call an attempt to checkmate his opponents, he's forming the "Fight and Deliver Party" so he can be on the ballot whether or not he wins the Democratic primary.

Cuomo says it will be a way for disillusioned Democrats, Republicans and independents to vote for him.

"This November, in addition to securing the Democratic nomination, my campaign will work to build the largest possible coalition and secure the biggest possible mandate. We will be responsive to those who want to support my candidacy, but who would like an alternate way to do it," Cuomo said.

"He's duplicating what I'm doing," Adams says

His opponents are fuming, especially Mayor Eric Adams, who will run on two independent party lines. Adams says Cuomo is just a copy cat.

"He's obviously, all he's doing is looking at Eric Adams' playbook, you know, and I hope you guys are gonna be as critical of him now that he's duplicating what I'm doing. You know, you know, he follows my housing plans. He follows my mental health plans," Adams said.

The move can be viewed as an insurance policy. Cuomo is currently ahead in the polls, but his opponents have yet to unleash their ad campaigns attacking him. He still has to attend two debates where the strategy of the people running against him will to attack the frontrunner. How he'll hold up when seven people attack him remains to be seen.

The attacks are already starting. Brad Lander called him a "DINO," or Democrat In Name Only, and Zohran Mamdani says the move shows Cuomo is scared.