NYC Mayor Eric Adams unveils 2026 budget. Here's what's in the $115 billion plan.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is unveiling his budget for 2026.

The mayor released a copy of his budget proposal early Thursday morning, and he is scheduled to announce the plan at noon from Bayside High School in Queens.

"Today, I am proud to present our Fiscal Year 2026 Executive Budget: Our 'Best Budget Ever,'" Adams said in a statement. "This budget is a testament to our commitment to making New York City safer, more affordable, and the best place to raise a family. From prioritizing access to child care and launching 'After-School for All' to investing in permanent funding for libraries, CUNY, and our world-class institutions that make New York City what it is, to tackling quality-of-life issues and making our streets safer, the $1.4 billion we're investing to protect and lift up critical programs will make lives better for families across all five boroughs. We are doing all of this while maintaining record-high reserves to help us face anything that comes our way. This is the budget my mom needed, that my family needed, and, with it, we're saying to working families: your city has your back."

The $115 billion plan sets aside nearly $200 million for education programs that were once paid for by pandemic-era stimulus funding.

The mayor says he is investing in public safety by allocating funding toward key criminal justice reform programs.

He's also including $1.4 billion for programs that were not previously funded in the upcoming year.

That includes $298 million for school nurses, funding 7,000 summer youth jobs, and more support for the city's three public library systems.

