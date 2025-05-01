Watch CBS News
NYC Mayor Eric Adams unveils 2026 budget. Here's what's in the $115 billion plan.

By
Renee Anderson
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Mayor Adams unveils his 2026 budget plan
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is unveiling his budget for 2026. 

The mayor released a copy of his budget proposal early Thursday morning, and he is scheduled to announce the plan at noon from Bayside High School in Queens. 

"Today, I am proud to present our Fiscal Year 2026 Executive Budget: Our 'Best Budget Ever,'" Adams said in a statement. "This budget is a testament to our commitment to making New York City safer, more affordable, and the best place to raise a family. From prioritizing access to child care and launching 'After-School for All' to investing in permanent funding for libraries, CUNY, and our world-class institutions that make New York City what it is, to tackling quality-of-life issues and making our streets safer, the $1.4 billion we're investing to protect and lift up critical programs will make lives better for families across all five boroughs. We are doing all of this while maintaining record-high reserves to help us face anything that comes our way. This is the budget my mom needed, that my family needed, and, with it, we're saying to working families: your city has your back." 

The $115 billion plan sets aside nearly $200 million for education programs that were once paid for by pandemic-era stimulus funding. 

The mayor says he is investing in public safety by allocating funding toward key criminal justice reform programs.

He's also including $1.4 billion for programs that were not previously funded in the upcoming year. 

That includes $298 million for school nurses, funding 7,000 summer youth jobs, and more support for the city's three public library systems. 

CBS News New York will have a closer look at the budget later today. Check back soon for updates.

Marcia Kramer contributed to this report.

