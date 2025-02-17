Several deputy mayors consider leaving NYC Mayor Adams' administration, sources say

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, defiant in the face of calls for him to step down, is holding a campaign rally in Brooklyn Monday as he tries to quell a staff insurrection.

Several deputy mayors are apparently ready to submit their resignations. Sources tell CBS News New York that during a weekend Zoom call, at least three deputy mayors told Adams they wanted to quit as the controversy continued to grow over the allegation that he agreed to a quid pro quo to get his criminal case dropped.

Adams had hoped having his federal corruption case dropped would save his political career, but the dismissal, which a judge still has to approve, has raised questions over whether he can run the city independently. Several prosecutors with the DOJ resigned in protest, claiming this was a political deal between the mayor and the White House in exchange for cooperation of immigration enforcement.

Deputy mayors eyeing the exit

Sources familiar with the discussions say Maria Torres-Springer, Anne Williams-Isom and Meera Joshi expressed a desire to leave the administration by the end of next month. A fourth deputy mayor, Chauncy Parker, was also on the Zoom call, but it's unclear if he also said he wanted to leave.

Sources also said Adams and others are trying to convince the deputies to stay for the stability of the city.

"If and when we have personnel announcements to make, we will make them," a City Hall spokesperson said.

"I am not going nowhere"

Adams is holding his campaign rally Monday at the Rehoboth Cathedral. It's the latest sign he intends to fight to keep his job. He appeared at two churches in Queens this weekend.

"I am not going nowhere. Nowhere," Adams said to applause. "All those other conversations, that's up to them to have. I was voted by the people of the city and I'm looking forward to the great work I'm going continue to do."

"Everything comes down to this week"

Meanwhile, former Mayor Bill de Blasio, who preceded Adams, says Adams has to set the record straight that there was no quid pro quo with the Trump administration.

"He has basically, in my view, he has this week to do it. His entire political career, his time as mayor, everything comes down to this week. He has to convince the people of New York City right now that he will take on Donald Trump," de Blasio said.

A federal judge may decide this week whether or not to grant the government's motion to dismiss the charges. De Blasio said Adams has to move quickly, even though he personally thinks the case against Adams is weak.

"People have to see resolve from him, and if he doesn't do it really quickly, events are going to overtake him," de Blasio said.

What will Gov. Hochul do?

Monday, advocates gathered at City Hall for the second day in a row to call on Gov. Kathy Hochul to remove Adams from office.

Sunday, immigrant rights groups held a rally in Foley Square.

"We're calling it an emergency march because the mayor of the most important city in the world is being held hostage by Donald Trump," said Alicé Nascimento of New York Communities for Change.

Hochul hasn't commented since last week, when she said she was consulting with officials about the mayor's future.

Sources say that as of now Hochul is focused on trying to make sure there is stability in the city, keeping the subways safe and making sure the trash is picked up.

Several top democrats are also putting pressure on Adams, including Senate majority leader Andrea Stewart Cousins who stood next to Hochul at the 2025 Caucus reception Sunday, just one day after publicly saying she supports the governor "looking at her options."