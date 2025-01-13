Watch CBS News
NYPD begins taking steps to control excessive overtime. Here's what the department is doing.

By Tim McNicholas

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says it is making major changes after department overtime reached its highest yearly total ever.

New Commissioner Jessica Tisch is responding. The funds are now under increased scrutiny as an ex-chief is being investigated for allegedly trading overtime opportunities for sex.

New rules are in place for 2025  

The NYPD spent nearly $1.1 billion on overtime during the 2024 fiscal year, which is $141 million more than the previous year, according to new data obtained by CBS News New York.

"We were dealing with unprecedented level of where we needed police officers. As I gave you the number, the number of protests we had, that impacted a great deal of people," Mayor Eric Adams said.

Starting this year, the NYPD says each bureau will need overtime compliance officers and the bureaus must produce new monthly reports on overtime. The department will also give each bureau monthly overtime limits based on job responsibilities.

Police sources say the Internal Affairs bureau is also investigating allegations of overtime abuse.

"I can't speak to the past. What I can say to the present is we have articulated very clear overtime controls, and reiterated that it is the responsible of managers and certainly executive leaders in this department to manage and focus on overtime," Tisch said.

The investigation of former Chief Jeffrey Maddrey

Last month, Maddrey resigned from his role as Chief of Department after a female lieutenant said he traded sex for overtime opportunities. Maddrey has denied those allegations and the city is still investigating.

Retired Assistant Commissioner Kevin O'Connor says overtime reforms are needed.

"I mean, it's mind-boggling. I've never seen anything like it. There's checks and balances to prevent this. It just seems like a free for all," O'Connor said.

The NYPD says scaling back on overtime will not have an impact on public safety, adding with subway crime such a concern right now, there will be no disruption to its transit plan. The department says any overtime reductions in transit will be offset by regular shift deployments.

The Police Benevolent Association says the reason overtime got so high last year is because the NYPD is understaffed.

