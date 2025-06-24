NYC mayor election heads to polls for primary Election Day

It's primary Election Day in New York City and, just like the sweltering temperatures, it's been a heated Democratic primary between the 11 candidates vying to replace Mayor Eric Adams.

New Yorkers appear to be energized, too. More than 384,000 ballots were cast during early voting, which is more than double the total from four years ago.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, and the Board of Elections says it's prepared for the heat with plenty of water and fans to keep voters cool.

Cuomo, Mamdani share their final messages for voters

The top two contenders in the Democratic primary for mayor are former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani.

Cuomo, who is hoping to stage a political comeback after a sexual harassment scandal, is running as a moderate with proven leadership experience.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, started off relatively unknown but quickly gained popularity with a campaign focused on improving the cost of living.

While Cuomo has blasted his opponent as inexperienced, Mamdani says he will fight for working class New Yorkers.

"This election is about saving our city by restoring a government that works -- that has knowledge, competence and ability," Cuomo said Monday night at the Carpenters Union headquarters. "This is not a job for a novice. This is not a job for a person who really never had a job before."

"We've shown that by focusing on the issues of working and middle class New Yorkers across this city, that by listening instead of lecturing, that by creating a politics of no translation, New Yorkers will join you in your fight for a new city," Mamdani said early Tuesday morning in Astoria, Queens.

Ranked choice voting and results

Also vying for the nomination are New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, former state Assemblyman Michael Blake, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, state Sen. Zellnor Myrie, state Sen. Jessica Ramos, former New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer and former hedge fund manager Whitney Tilson.

The mayoral primary utilizes ranked choice voting, and since a candidate needs more than 50% of first-round votes to win, the counting will likely continue for several rounds, and it could take weeks before the results are certified.

The winner of the democratic field will face Mayor Adams, who is running for reelection as an independent, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa in November's general election.