Michael Bloomberg endorses Andrew Cuomo in NYC mayor's race

Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg endorsed Andrew Cuomo in the New York City mayor's race Tuesday. 

"In sizing up the field in the race for mayor, there is one candidate whose management experience and government know-how stand above the others: Andrew Cuomo," Bloomberg said in a statement. 

Bloomberg acknowledged his own previous difficulties working with Cuomo, when Cuomo was governor. 

"But I also know his strengths as a leader and manager. Of all the candidates, Andrew has the skills our city needs to lead us forward."

Bloomberg lauded Cuomo's experience in government. 

"He has decades of experience navigating state and federal governments. He has governed as a pragmatist, focused on solving problems rather than engaging in ideological or partisan warfare. And he has shown that he can get big things done, including the redevelopment of LaGuardia Airport, the opening of the 2nd Avenue Subway, and creation of Moynihan Station - all long-stalled projects that he jump-started and completed," Bloomberg said. "The question before New Yorkers is not: Who is the perfect choice? No mayor is perfect. The question is: Who is the best choice? To me, that choice is clear: Andrew Cuomo."

Bloomberg's endorsement builds on recent momentum Cuomo has had in the mayoral race. Since joining the race, has consistently polled at the top of the Democratic contenders. Recently state Senator Jessica Ramos, who is running for mayor herself, threw her endorsement behind Cuomo, a shocking development considering she had called for Cuomo's ouster as governor. 

Early voting in the primary election starts this Saturday, and Primary Day itself is set for June 24. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

