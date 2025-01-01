New laws to know for 2025 in New York, from minimum wage increase to paid leave for prenatal care

New laws for New York and New Jersey in 2025

NEW YORK -- New year, new laws. Here's what people in New York need to know about the changes taking effect in 2025.

Let's start with minimum wage. It's going up 50 cents an hour in New York to $16.50 for New York City, Long Island and Westchester County and to $15.50 for the rest of the state.

One grocery store owner said rising labor costs are one of many challenges to the bottom line.

"That includes energy costs, insurance rates, taxes, city taxes and now another lingering factor is shoplifting," said Jose Filipe who owns New Rochelle Farms.

New Jersey's minimum wage increases 36 cents to $15.49, and Connecticut's goes up 66 cents to $16.35.

As for New Jersey, drivers face another year of pain at the pump, as the gas tax goes up by about 6% to 44.9 cents per gallon.

The increase will support New Jersey's Transportation Trust Fund Program, which is required to provide nearly $11 billion over five years to support infrastructure improvements for the state's roads and bridges.