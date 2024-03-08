Advocates pressure Adams administration to close Rikers Island by City Council's 2027 deadline

NEW YORK -- Supporters of the plan to shut down Rikers Island say Mayor Eric Adams is taking too long to get it done.

Dozens rallied in front of City Hall before the City Council's criminal justice preliminary budget hearing Friday.

Representatives of almost 200 organizations in the Campaign to Close Rikers claim the city will not meet the 2027 deadline to close Rikers at the rate Adams is moving.

Local leaders said borough-based jails won't be ready in time.

Many at the rally said money to get the plan moving is available, but not being spent correctly. They're demanding next year's budget reflect changes to make closing New York City's largest jail on time a reality.

They want Adams to deliver a budget that supports closing Rikers by moving resources from the Department of Correction to crucial community needs, like supportive housing and mental health treatment centers.

"Closing Rikers Island cannot be delayed and the city needs to take steps to deliver on this legal and moral obligation now," Darren Mack, co-director of Freedom Agenda, said at the rally.

"It just appears that there is no real want or belief that we should close Rikers Island by 2027 and I think we have to at least get on the same page and have a plan for how to do it. Omitting it altogether is not a good move and it wouldn't be the first time that the administration just skips over a law that the Council has passed," Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said at the hearing.

The commissioner of the Department of Probation was questioned at the hearing and said despite the rise in cost of services and a decrease in their budget, they have been committed to providing the best services.

In response, the mayor's office told us, "It is clear that the plan approved under the last administration created serious challenges for our ability to keep New Yorkers safe."

The mayor's office went on to say the COVID-19 pandemic played a big role in this process.