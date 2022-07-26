18-year-old sentenced to prison in 2022 murder of 16-year-old Bronx girl

An 18-year-old in the Bronx is now facing 15 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to the April 2022 murder of 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo​. It's a story CBS New York has been covering from the start​, and our reporter Shosh Bedrosian was with the family in court after they waited hours for the news to come down. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3OHWbyW