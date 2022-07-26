Local nonprofit shares touching tribute to Elise Finch
Earlier this week, we chatted with the Westchester organization G.O.O.D. for Girls, Inc., and the idea to profile them came from our beloved Elise.
The organization mentors young girls into future leaders.
Today, we continue to shine a light on some of Elise Finch's most memorable segments from her series, Spotlight.
We pay tribute to our beloved colleague Elise Finch, an accomplished journalist and meteorologist and shared her talents with us and you for 16 years here at CBS New York. Here's a look back at her life in photos.
As we remember our colleague and dear friend Elise Finch, some of her coworkers share memories of the special moments they shared with her.
Photos of Elise were proudly displayed at Memorial Field all day Thursday.
As we continue to remember our beloved colleague and friend Elise Finch, so is her hometown of Mount Vernon.
Family, friends and colleagues gathered Tuesday in Mount Vernon for a final farewell for our beloved Elise Finch. She passed away nine days ago and was laid to rest in Westchester County. CBS New York's Tony Aiello shares the celebration of Elise's life.
There was inspiring music and warm memories Tuesday as we said goodbye to our beloved colleague Elise Finch. She was laid to rest in Westchester County, nine days after her unexpected death at age 51. CBS New York's Tony Aiello shares the celebration of Elise's life and her legacy.
Family, loved ones, coworkers and fans gathered to not only say goodbye but reflect on beautiful memories many now hold close to their hearts. CBS New York's Zinnia Maldonado has more from Mount Vernon. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3OtRWqK
A city, a community, a family came together to mourn an unimaginable loss, to say goodbye to someone who said hello to us every morning.
A wake for our beloved colleague Elise Finch unfolded Monday in her hometown of Mount Vernon. Elise passed away last week at age 51. Her family and friends spoke with CBS New York's Dick Brennan. Read more: https://cbsn.ws/43zUmIR
Everyone who knew Elise knew that music was one of her passions, and she shared that through her segment "Spotlight."
Otis Williams, the last surviving member of The Temptations, shared a touching tribute to our friend and colleague Elise Finch. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3K7HzXf
Elise's love of music came through every morning, especially on her "Spotlight" series where she got to interview some of her favorite stars about the stories behind the songs.
Mayor Eric Adams was among the many to offer condolences following the death of the 51-year-old CBS New York meteorologist. Kristine Johnson, Dick Brennan and Lonnie Quinn have her story.
A vital part of our news team, Elise passed away suddenly on Sunday at age 51. She was an accomplished journalist and a one-of-a-kind mother and wife. CBS New York's Dana Tyler looks back on her remarkable life.
The accomplished journalist and meteorologist, who died Sunday, shared her talents with us and you for 16 years.
As we mourn the passing of our beloved colleague Elise Finch, Dana Tyler, Lonnie Quinn and Dick Brennan paused to share their memories of the exceptional meteorologist and journalist who died Sunday at the age of 51.
The accomplished journalist and meteorologist, who died Sunday, shared her talents with us and you for 16 years at our station.
