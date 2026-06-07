Queens Pride Parade 2026 steps off today. Find a route map, street closures and more.

The 2026 Queens Pride Parade steps off today.

It's the 34th year for the celebration, which is held annually on the first Sunday in June. The Queens Pride Parade is the second oldest and second largest Pride parade in the city, according to organizers.

Queens Pride Parade route map

The parade steps off at noon Sunday in Jackson Heights. It marches down 37th Avenue from 89th Street to 75th Street.

NY LGBT Network

A festival will be held at the intersection of 37th Road and 75th Street with music, performers and vendors, also beginning at noon.

The celebration is scheduled to last until 6 p.m.

Queens Pride Parade street closures

The Department of Transportation announced the following street closures on Sunday for the parade:

89th Street between 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue

37th Avenue between 89th Street and 75th Street

75th Street between 37th Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue

75th -76th Street between 37th Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue

37th Road between 74th Street and 77th Street

What to know about the Queens Pride Parade

This year's theme is "Unstoppable Pride," which parade organizers say "celebrates the strength, visibility, and resilience of LGBTQ+ communities."

"In a time when LGBTQ+ people continue to be targeted in schools, legislatures, and courts, our community remains unstoppable — in our love, our leadership, and our fight for justice," said David Kilmnick, president and founder of the New York LGBT Network. "Unstoppable Pride reflects a simple truth: we are here, we are present, and we are not going anywhere."

The grand marshals are: FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore, the city's first openly gay fire commissioner; performer and activist Candy Samples, and Dr. Sundeep Singh Boparai, a healthcare leader and LGBTQIA+ advocate.

CBS News New York is a sponsor of the Queens Pride Parade.

Sunday forecast

Bright skies will kick off the day on Sunday, with a few more clouds and an isolated shower later in the afternoon.

CBS News New York

Highs will reach the low to mid 80s.