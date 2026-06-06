Severe weather in NYC area brings risk of hail, damaging winds Saturday. Here's the First Alert Forecast.

Strong to severe storms are forecast to hit the New York City area on Saturday, threatening potentially damaging winds, hail and brief downpours across the region.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for late this afternoon through the evening, when the strongest weather is expected to hit New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Storm timeline

Saturday will be mostly hot and muggy, with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s, through 5 p.m.

Storms then develop in counties west and northwest of New York City from 5 p.m.-6 p.m., then close in on the five boroughs by 7 p.m.-8 p.m.

CBS News New York

By 9 p.m.-10 p.m., the storms will move through the Jersey Shore and then exit Long Island closer to 11 p.m.

Biggest threats

The biggest threats with this storm system will be damaging winds, large hail and ponding of water.

The CBS News New York weather team will have live storm updates throughout the evening starting at 5 p.m., which you can stream on CBS News New York.