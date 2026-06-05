Perth Amboy fire kills child, injures 5 in New Jersey, firefighters say

A child died and five people, including a firefighter and police officer, were hurt after flames broke out at a Perth Amboy home in New Jersey.

Police received a call at 2:45 a.m. Friday, reporting a fire on Chauncey Street. First responders arrived within minutes and began rescuing occupants from the home.

The Perth Amboy Fire Department was able to bring the flames under control quickly, but tragically, a child died.

Two people who were suffering from burn injuries were transported by medical helicopter for treatment. A firefighter, a police officer and another person had minor injuries and were treated.

"This is a devastating loss for a family and for our community," said Mayor Helmin Caba.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by police, firefighters and the Middlesex Prosecutor's Office.