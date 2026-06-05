The Valerie Fund changes lives of children with cancer and blood disorders: "An impossible journey"

A New Jersey nonprofit called The Valerie Fund is celebrating 50 years of providing comprehensive care to children with cancer and blood disorders.

As the major milestone approached, CBS News New York's Jenna DeAngelis sat down with one of the thousands of families touched by the organization and its founders.

"An impossible journey"

Johnny Sibbald, 11, is a typical kid who loves reptiles, playing sports and cheering on his favorite teams. But that all changed when he was diagnosed with leukemia in September.

"Nothing prepares you for getting that news, you know. I can't even put it into words what it's like," his mother, Lisa, said.

Johnny Sibbald is an 11-year-old patient at The Valerie Fund Children's Center at a hospital in Morristown, New Jersey. CBS News New York

She said Johnny immediately started treatment. While it's been a challenging time, The Valerie Fund has helped the family get through it.

"They've made things so much easier for Johnny that an impossible journey has felt like we're OK," she said.

Johnny is a patient at The Valerie Fund Children's Center at Atlantic Health Goryeb Children's Hospital in Morristown. It's one of eight centers dedicated to caring for children with the help of social workers, psychologists, education liaisons and child life specialists.

"It's really, really important because like we can cure your child medically and physically, but the emotional part is a whole different aspect," said nurse practitioner Maureen Baker.

Little girl's legacy lives on through nonprofit

The Valerie Fund also brings care close to home for families, which is a big reason founders Sue and Ed Goldstein started it.

The couple created the organization in honor of their daughter, Valerie, who was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma in 1970 at just 3 years old.

Her parents traveled to and from New York City for treatment.

"We just felt that something should be done. Nothing was here in New Jersey," Ed said. "It's a day's effort just to get to the hospital when you're going to New York."

"One person said to me, I wish that you had a Valerie fund when Valerie was sick," Sue said.

Valerie lost her fight against cancer in 1976. The following year, the Goldsteins opened the first Valerie Fund Children's Center in New Jersey.

It grew tremendously, now helping more than 6,500 patients each year from Philadelphia to Long Island.

It's all in memory of a little girl whose legacy lives on through 50 years of hope and healing.

The annual walk and run in Verona, New Jersey, raises money for The Valerie Fund. CBS News New York

The annual Valerie Fund Walk/5K Run is happening Saturday in Verona, New Jersey, to support the organization.

You can also help the cause by donating online.