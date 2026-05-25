Memorial Day weather is rainy, cloudy in NYC but warmup on the way

After a cool and rainy holiday weekend, things will slowly improve on this Memorial Day.

Monday morning is a First Alert Weather Day for the wet weather.

Memorial Day forecast

Temperatures are starting out in the 50s with one final round of showers moving through this morning. It's mainly light rain, with some embedded downpours here and there.

By lunchtime, most of the wet weather should be exiting. We'll be drying out through the afternoon as temps rise into the 70s for much of the area.

While we won't see much sun today, some brighter breaks should occur, especially north and west of the city, to close out the long weekend.

Skies stay mostly cloudy tonight, but it will be much drier. Lows will be in the 50s to around 60 in the city.

Looking back at past Memorial Days, the holiday tends to be on the wet side. Since 1869, 42% of Memorial Days have featured at least some rain, and 2026 continues that trend.

Warmer weather returning

CBS News New York

The big improvement comes tomorrow as temps climb into the 80s for inland locations. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds, with a bit more cloud cover the farther south you go.

CBS News New York

Other than a shower chance on Wednesday for southern areas, much of this week is then trending drier and warmer.