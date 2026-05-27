Stretch of summer-like weather in NYC with high temperatures and humidity

The warmest weather of the week is here, and it has New York City feeling like early July.

Highs this afternoon will climb into the 80s for most and 70s along the coast. It will be about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. You'll also notice the increase in humidity, adding to the summer feeling.

CBS News New York

The day comes with more clouds, along with rain chances for parts of the area. Skies will vary from mostly to partly cloudy at times, but we'll see some filtered sun, too.

Will it rain today?

The best shower chance is south of the city through about midday. Then there's a spotty shower or thunderstorm risk late Wednesday afternoon into the evening with a cold front.

Not everyone will get wet, and the day for most will be dry. Ocean County will likely be the wettest, while there's about a 20% chance for the city.

Dry, cooler weekend ahead

Behind the front, it's back to pleasant on Thursday. Humidity will be gone, and we'll get a refreshing breeze. Temperatures will be in the 70s under a mix of sun and clouds.

CBS News New York

Friday looks great with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s. There is another slight shower chance late Friday night into Saturday morning. Otherwise, the upcoming weekend is looking dry as of now.