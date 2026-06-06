Over $1 million raised at The Valerie Fund's annual walk and 5K run in New Jersey

For half a century, The Valerie Fund has been dedicated to providing care to children with cancer and blood disorders.

Saturday in Verona Park, New Jersey, over 1,000 participants on 132 different teams came out to support their mission at the organization's annual walk and 5K run, raising money to help children get access to the treatment they need close to home.

Many participants received help from The Valerie Fund during their own health battles.

"They've been so amazing. We're so happy to be here today," one participant said.

"They helped fund us, helped us get through the whole thing and helped my parents deal with it, so we're here to support them today," one former cancer patient said.

"It's been unbelievable. All the support that we've gotten, from meditation to art therapy to support groups," another participant said. "We couldn't've asked for anything better, and we're so happy to be here and support The Valerie Fund in a way to give back."

CBS News New York meteorologist Vanessa Murdock has emceed the event for over a decade, along with John Elliott.

This year's event surpassed the $1 million goal, raising over $1,007,500. If you would like to donate, visit thevaleriefund.org/donate.

Saturday also marked the 50th anniversary of The Valerie Fund.